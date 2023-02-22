IIM Bangalore’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management partners with Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India to host International Conference on Insolvency & Bankruptcy from February 23-25

Justice Kannan Ramesh, Dr Manoj Govil, Shri Ravi Mittal, Alex Ellis and Prof. Chetan Subramanian will deliver special addresses

22 February 2023, Bengaluru: The Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM) at IIM Bangalore, in partnership with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), will organize the second International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC 2023) from 23rd February to 25th February, 2023.

The three-day research conference and a workshop on ‘Data-driven Insolvency Research’ will be held at the IIMB campus at Bengaluru, Karnataka.

For details, please visit https://www.iimb.ac.in/ccmrm/ibc2023/

The conference will be inaugurated by the Former Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, President, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The special addresses will be delivered by Hon’ble Justice Kannan Ramesh, Judge, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Singapore and Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court; Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India; Dr. Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India; Ravi Mittal, Chairperson, IBBI; and Prof. Chetan Subramanian, Dean, Faculty, IIMB.

The conference will feature distinguished faculty including Prof. Vikrant Vig (Kellogg School of Management), Prof. Aurelio Gurrea-Martinez (Singapore Management University) and Prof. Wai Yee WAN (City University of Hong Kong) as well as distinguished professionals such as Hiroshi Kasuya (Japan), James H.M. Sprayregen (USA) and Suman Batra, among others, dealing with restructuring and insolvency. Academics with research in the field of corporate distress and insolvency will also be part of the conference.

Thought leaders and policy makers will speak at three panel discussions and there will be 40 research paper presentations. The three panel discussions are titled, ‘Insolvency Resolutions: A Special Case for MSMEs’, ‘Next Generation Reforms in Indian Insolvency Regime’ and ‘IBC – Perspectives of Key Stakeholders’.

The conference is co-sponsored by the British High Commission, New Delhi; National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL); Small Industries Development Bank of India; Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, and will also be supported by the Insolvency Law Academy.

Box:

Livestreaming links

The sessions will be streamed on the IIMB YouTube channel:

23rd Feb 2023

2nd International Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy: https://www.youtube.com/live/wu0FkTiWbCw?feature=share

Political Economy of Rulemaking:

https://www.youtube.com/live/nLV5u_dyewA?feature=share

24th Feb 2023

Panel Discussion 1: Insolvency Resolutions: A Special Case for SMEs: https://www.youtube.com/live/FitnLSKusxw?feature=share

Panel Discussion 2: Next Generation Reforms in Indian Insolvency Regime:https://www.youtube.com/live/vHRkJDfYBCs?feature=share

25th Feb 2023

Workshop on Data-driven Insolvency Research: https://www.youtube.com/live/eABPOgFubjE?feature=share

Panel Discussion 3: IBC – Perspectives of Key Stakeholders and Valedictory Address: https://www.youtube.com/live/GCFL37a-7vo?feature=share

–