IIM Kashipur & KDF to Jointly Organise Kashipur Marathon on 5 Feb 2023

Indian Institute of Management Kashipur and Kashipur Development Forum (KDF) will jointly organise Kashipur Marathon 2023 on 5 February 2023 in Kashipur. The event is being conducted after a long gap and hence the scale is expected to be the biggest of all the previous editions.

IIM Kashipur organised a press conference on campus today to inform the media about the same. The meeting was attended by officials from KDF as well as IIM Kashipur. Speaking to the media, Mr. Rajeev Ghai, President, KDF said that the event is being planned on a massive scale and all stakeholders involved are being roped in so that the event becomes a grand success going forward. He also said that through this event Kashipur city will get a lot of positive publicity as per the theme of the event ‘Vibrant City’.

The marathon is being organised in 2 categories of 3 km and 21 km and in both male and female categories awards are being given with the 1st prize of Rs. 2 lakhs, 2nd prize of Rs. 1 lakh, and 3rd prize of Rs. 50,000 in both categories. The event is aimed to invite runners from across the state, national, and as well as international levels and make everyone feel the energy, beauty, and enthusiasm of Kashipur city, Uttarakhand state, and its people.