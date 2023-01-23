IIM Rohtak honored eminent stalwarts at Annual Alumni meet – Aluminati 2023

23rd January 2023, Rohtak, Haryana: Indian Institute of Management Rohtak hosted the annual alumni meet, Aluminati 2023 on 22nd January 2023. After a gap of 2 years due to COVID, the 9th edition of the annual alumni meet was held in the physical mode at its IIM Rohtak campus. The meet was attended by alumni of all the batches that graduated from IIM Rohtak in the last 10 years. The institute also gave away IIM Alumni Awards 2023 for the contribution of the awardees in the field of public service and social welfare. This is the of its kind of initiative taken by any IIM. Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor Jammu & Kashmir, who is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad was honored with IIM Alumni Award 2023 for exemplary contribution to Public Service and Administration. The institute also honored the Annual Non-Alumni Award 2023 to Dr. Vineet Mishra, Director Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre Ahmedabad for his exemplary contribution to Social Service.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak set the tone of the event by addressing the alumni community. Speaking about the importance of culture in the IIM system he said, “A sense of ownership is what builds the culture of an institute. Hence, apart from creating responsible managers and wonderful leaders, the IIM system ensures that its alumni internalize this value system. The culture becomes a way of life for an IIM alumnus as they become the flag bearers of the system in the corporate world and contribute continuously to the development of the nation.” The IIM Rohtak Alumni appreciated the efforts of the institution’s leadership in building the largest and breakthrough management institution in the country.

Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar while addressing the gathering of students and alumni said, “Good learning is never wasted. One should always be able to learn and relearn based on the requirement of the job and organization. If you have the right potential, power, and knowledge, you can always contribute to society in the right manner.” He advised the students and alumni to work with persistence and conviction. It is not only about the learnings from the faculty, but peer learning is also equally important. “You must always have a positive outlook for learning, look at a problem with the view to find a solution to it.” Shri Bhatnagar’s development work in J&K was greatly appreciated. Particularly, the six-fold increase in the number of projects executed and completed in the last few years in comparison with 2018-19 was a historic achievement for the progress and development of J&K post revocation of article 370. While sharing his experience of being able to contribute to society, Dr. Vineet Mishra said, “When you are asking favors for the welfare of the society, people are always ready to help if the intentions are genuine. One should always be willing to seek support with an open mind and a humble heart. The attitude of a Digambar who has renounced all possessions and attachments is the right way to approach community service and devote to social service.” He was appreciated for his Gujarat One dialysis initiative which benefits 3lakh people annually.

The alumni and the students had an informal interaction as they visited the campus and appreciated the various new initiatives taken by the institute and the student committee. The Alumni Committee of IIM Rohtak also unveiled the Alumni Magazine on this occasion. The highlight of the day was a power-packed performance by a musical band. The band ensured that the alumni leave Aluminati 2023 with the best of memories.

IIM Rohtak aims to build tomorrow’s leaders by organizing various events to polish students’ skills and keep them updated about the industry’s current trends, hence bridging the gap between industry and academia. Today, the institute has been placed as the most progressive and breakthrough management institution in the country. IIM Rohtak is ranked 8th among public management institutions in India for the second time in a row as per Outlook India Ranking 2022. With AMBA-accredited IIM Rohtak is now in the top 2% of business schools in the world. Today, we are the largest IIM in terms of student strength and programs.