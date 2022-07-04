IIM, Shillong signs the MoU with IIE, Guwahati to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the North Eastern region

Shillong, July 2022: Indian Institute of Management, Shillong signed the MoU with The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) to promote the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the North Eastern Region (NER).

On the collaboration, Prof. D.P. Goyal, director of IIM Shillong said, “This partnership aims to promote startups, incubation, and entrepreneurship in the North Eastern Region. The institutes will work together and exchange information and resources to assist professional growth in the fields of management, entrepreneurship, and skill development as well as to address the greater demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the NER.”

While the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIMS) aims to create a conducive environment for Startups / Incubates, as well as Mentoring Enterprises, the objective of this partnership is to encourage entrepreneurship, incubation, and startups in the North Eastern Region. To support professional development in the areas of management, entrepreneurship, and skill development, and to meet the larger demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the NER, the institutes will collaborate and exchange information and resources.

In the presence of Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE and Ms. Anuradha Vemuri, Joint Secretary, MSDE, Shri Sandesh Tilekar, Director, MSDE, Dr. D.P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong and Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director, IIE Guwahati, signed the MoU. Other dignitaries present included Dr. Sriparna Barua, Senior Faculty, IIE Guwahati, and Dr. Sanjiv Ningombam, Centre Coordinator, APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis. The MoU will be valid for a period of five years.

“The Northeast has tremendous potential that is just waiting to be discovered. This partnership will help create an atmosphere where startups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging the locals but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business. Our aim is to foster an entrepreneurship enabling ecosystem that promotes innovation and growth in the Northeast.” said Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

By collaborating on this initiative, both institutes will gain from one other’s strengths in boosting skill development in the NER and the nation as a whole by working together on this effort. Together, the institutions will offer accredited courses on entrepreneurship development and provide training for companies and incubators through IIM Shillong’s Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre. Additionally, they will advocate for educational seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and other knowledge-sharing initiatives in the area. For the research projects of the incubators and beneficiaries, both institutes will share infrastructural facilities with one another, such as laboratories, libraries, incubator centres, etc. Mentoring, training, workshops, and evaluation juries for the incubation centre will involve faculty from both institutes.