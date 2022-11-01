IIM Shillonghostsemerge– the Annual Entrepreneurship Summit 2022

1 November 2022, Shillong: IIM Shillong’s Students hosted the annual Flagship entrepreneurship summit – EmergE 2022, on October 29 and 30 (Saturday and Sunday), 2022.

This year’s event, themed on ‘Harnessing E-Dreams’, was held entirely offline, after a gap of two years. The event included speaker sessions, workshops and business case competitions in the fields of Marketing, Finance, Analytics and more.

Harnessing the Entrepreneurial spirit was the theme of the event. The chief guest of the event was Mr. ShivanshAwasthi – IAS Officer in charge of PRIME Meghalaya. The Diya lighting ceremony inaugurated the 2-day event. At the inauguration ceremony, Professor Sanjoy Mukherjee gave a brief inaugural speech on the 7 mantras every budding entrepreneur should follow to be successful. Professor Rohit Dwivedi focused on thinking about start-ups in a new way in his inaugural speech.

The panel discussion was then started by the founder of ALSiSAR Impact, Anuj Sharma, co-founder of BrightBlu, Santosh Ram Somasundaram, program head of PRIME Meghalaya, Flo Oberhofer, and managing director of Kolkata Ventures, Avelo Roy who talked about the need for long-term social projects in the Indian economy was highlighted during a panel discussion on “Channeling Entrepreneurship”. They all spoke about their own entrepreneurial experiences. They talked about starting a business, identifying interests, what goods could be marketed, what difficulties the idea could solve, how to put together a team of investors and co-founders, and other issues. Discussions around topics like privilege v/s intelligence, equality and equity, and the social duties of budding entrepreneurs also took place.

Theco-founder of Ninjacart,Mr. Sharath Loganathan, and Mr. Avelo Roy, managing director of Kolkata Ventures, serial tech entrepreneur, investor, and TV host, discussed how having an idea is not enough but the logistics and technicalities are also important. Every beginning presents a chance for learning. The two-day conference not only helped students by sharing their knowledge, but also provided businesses, investors, and entrepreneurship enthusiasts with a forum to connect and advance the overall objective of advancing the start-up culture in India. Initiatives should be started to promote entrepreneurship and impart entrepreneurial skills in order to support aspiring student entrepreneurs.

On the second day of EmergE, participants from top B-Schools got the chance to put themselves in the shoes of Entrepreneurs and investors, and understand the sense of entrepreneurial decisions and the challenges. Jitender Sharma, Founder & CEO of HairOriginals, Jash Shah, Co-founder& CEO of Get-a-whey, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, and CEO of SkippiIcepops were on the judgment panel.

Overall, the event saw the enthusiastic participation of students and aspiring budding entrepreneurs who helped make it a success and benefited from the chance to present their ideas to investors and learn from the experience of industry leaders. Tyngkai Cultural and Welfare Organization organized a major cultural event where about 25 artists performed various folk forms of India’s North Eastern region.