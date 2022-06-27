IIMC became the Best Media Educational Institute in the country

New Delhi, June 27: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi has been adjudged the best college in the country in the field of journalism and mass communication in the ‘Best College Survey’ by the country’s prestigious magazine, India Today.

Director General, IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi said, “It’s a matter of great pride for the IIMC family. With the guidance and support of the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur and the Chairman of the IIMC, Shri Apurva Chandra, the Institute has been successful in setting standards of academic quality.” He said that, “due to the untiring efforts of all the former Director Generals, professors, officers and employees of IIMC, we have been ranked first for many years in a row”.

According to Prof. Dwivedi, Digital Media and Media Convergence is the need of the hour. IIMC has carved a niche in the field of media education, training and research. We have continuously updated the courses according to the needs of the media sector. This is the reason that alumni of IIMC are today in leadership roles in media, information and communication organizations not only in the country but also abroad.

Prof. Dwivedi said that the success of the students is the success of any institution. We are providing every opportunity to our students, which is necessary for their development. We want our students to be able to communicate with the most successful people in the world. We aim to create ‘Global Leaders’ in the world of Communication.

IIMC is a premier Institute in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. IIMC offers postgraduate diplomas in print journalism in various languages, Radio and TV journalism, apart from AD & PR.