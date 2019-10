IIMU becomes the youngest school in the world on the FT Master in Management Ranking 2019

In less than ten years from its founding, IIM Udaipur now becomes part of the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Master in Management (MIM) Ranking 2019, recognized globally as one of the key indicators of excellence for a B-school. Until 2018, only three IIMs were part of the FT MIM ranking – IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. In 2019, IIM Udaipur joins this elite group in 76th position.

The FT ranking assesses a variety of criteria including alumni salary and career progress; value for money; school diversity (female faculty, students and board members); international experience and research; and student internships. After gaining AACSB accreditation in November 2018, IIM Udaipur became eligible to be considered for Financial Times MIM ranking 2019 which includes top B-schools from Europe, Asia and North America.

“IIM Udaipur has always approached management education as a journey of transformation. Being in the FT MIM Ranking is a validation of IIM Udaipur’s focus on our long-term vision. Our accomplished faculty, outstanding alumni and talented students have enabled us to make rapid progress on our path of continuous growth and innovation. Our most recent step on this path was the launching of the first-ever one year MBA in digital enterprise management for experienced professionals,” said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.

“IIM Udaipur started its journey with a clear vision in place which included a commitment to thought leadership in high-quality research and to developing managers and entrepreneurs amply prepared to be tomorrow’s leaders. From day one the Institute has meticulously designed programs and processes which have helped us to be in FT MIM ranking today. As an Institute we have always set lofty goals for ourselves and such achievements give us the confidence and motivation to aim higher,” said Pankaj Patel, Chairman of IIM Udaipur.

With the exception of schools that were created by merging existing institutions of long-standing, IIM Udaipur is the youngest management school in the world in both the FT top MIM 100 ranking and the QS MIM ranking. Last year IIMU became the youngest B-school in India to receive the AACSB accreditation (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and joined the elite group of 5 percent of the world’s B-schools.