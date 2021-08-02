IIMU Incubation Center launches second edition of its Pre-Incubation Program

Udaipur: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur Incubation Center opened registrations for its second cohort of the Pre-Incubation Program for early-stage ventures, students and working professionals with product ideas. The program is open to 30 eligible participants and will run from September 1st, 2021 till November 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a surge in entrepreneurship, and led to new opportunities by creating fertile ecosystem. In such boom, the Pre-Incubation Program has been launched to aid new ideas to become successful products in the market. The program will host live curated workshops, structured modules, offer incubation team support, and provide a learning community with felicitation in the end of program.

Launching the cohort-2, Mr. Kannan Soundararajan, CEO, IIMUIC said, “With the success of our first cohort of the Pre-Incubation Program, IIMUIC has returned with the second edition of the most dynamic and rapid Pre Incubation program, wherein we aim to support ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their ideas into a minimum viable product. The 10-week disciplined-based entrepreneurship program divided into 8 business modules will help the participants go from business idea to a functional prototype in a short period of time.”

The modules will help participants to understand target customers and their problems, design prototype and define business model, understanding pricing and building financial plan and learning on finding investment and launching product in the market.

Eligibility:

• Co-founders of Idea or Early-Stage Venture

• Students and Working professionals with Startup Aspirations or Product Ideas

Program Timeline:

Important Stages Dates

Registration starts 26th July, 2021

Last date for application 26th August, 2021

Program commencement 1st September, 2021

Graduation day November, 2021