IIP and JNTU signed MoU to accord recognition to Diploma and PG Program run by IIP Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Institute of Packaging (IIP) Hyderabad enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), a State-run university in Hyderabad.

The MoU is inked to accord recognition to the courses—2 years Post Graduate Diploma(PGDP) and 2 years Post Graduation Program(M.Sc) in Packaging Technology run by IIP Hyderabad and any other programs introduced in future by IIP. The programs in Packaging and other relevant areas of specialization shall be offered exclusively at IIP Campus Hyderabad to achieve World-class excellence and International Standards. JNTUH shall provide academic support and recognition on all the issues for successful completion of the program leading to the award of PGDP / M.Sc. in Packaging Technology. The certificate for PGDP/M.Sc. in Packaging Technology (PT) will be awarded jointly by IIP and JNTUH signed by competent authorities of IIP and JNTUH.

The MoU was signed between Prof (Dr.) Tanveer Alam, Director of IIP-Mumbai and Dr M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar of JNTU at JNTU Campus, Kukatpally and exchanged between Prof (Dr) Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP Mumbai and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU at a brief function held at BRK Bhavan, Saifabad on Wednesday.

Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) – Hyderabad is the local Chapter of the apex body IIP Mumbai of the packaging industries in India. IIP is set by the Indian Packaging and allied industries and the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce to improve packaging standards in India.

The major activities of the IIP are – Education; Training, Research & Development, Testing & Certification, and Consultancy; Projects. The Institute is offering two years full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Packaging (PGDP) course for the last 35 years. IIP Hyderabad was established in the year 2006 and the PGDP programme is being run successfully for the last 9 years (since 2011). The Institute has a track record of 100% placement of the PGDP students to date and more than 5000 IIP alumni are working across the Globe.

In recent years, packaging education has been seen as one of the most viable options for career development. The domestic market size of packaging stands at approximately USD 75 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17-18% in the next five years. To tap the potential of this scale, the sector needs research-led growth to remain competitive with countries like China. Thus, there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing educational programs, i.e. two years full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Packaging (PGDP) / M.Sc. in Packaging Technology (PT) through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).