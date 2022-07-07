IIPC World Chocolate Day celebrations

Live Demo expresses the love of chocolate at Bangalore’s Iconic Chocolat Building

Bengaluru July 7, 2022: Chocolate denotes love and the IIHM Institute of Pastry and Culinary (IIPC) located at Bangalore’s iconic Chocolat building, displayed love on World Chocolate Day with a special and very interesting Live Demo session.

Pastry makers, aspiring pastry chefs and home bakers enjoyed a live session conducted by the distinguished pastry chefs – Chef Avjit Ghosh, Director IIPC, Chef Michelle Peris, Executive Pastry Chef, and Chef Riya Arora, Chief Instructor.

Enthusiasts took this opportunity to learn the tricks of making hand-rolled truffles, flavoured with Royal Chai Ganache and Saffron Crunch

Chocolate lovers made this event a hit, by being a part of this extraordinary experience at IIPC. A spread of exquisite goodies made from chocolate awaited the guests at IIPC.. Chocolate lovers thoroughly enjoyed and indulged, guilt-free, in their favourite confectionery items on this special day. Some of the items on the spread were :

Dark Chocolate Cannelloni with Almond and Cocoa Nib Mousse

Caramel and Chocolate Meringue Tart

Flourless Chocolate Cake, with Praline and Coconut Crunch

Milk Chocolate Profiterole, with Cocoa cream and Streusel

Intense Brownie with Whipped ganache and Orange Jus

Mini Glazed Berliners with Hazelnut and Chocolate Custard -rolled truffles,

Celebrating World Chocolate Day for the first time, Dr Suborno Bose, the

Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM, said, “ It is our pleasure to celebrate this

special day dedicated to chocolate and chocolate-lovers. IIPC is providing a wonderful opportunity to people who love to bake and experiment with new items with this special live session at our campus. IIHM always tries to highlight the important days in the year and bring something new and exciting for everyone.”

Chef Avijit Ghosh, Director, IIPC said, “This is an amazing opportunity for us to showcase some exclusive chocolate recipes and items for our guests. World Chocolate Day is earmarked for chocolate lovers to enjoy their favourite chocolates-inspired confectioneries and we are trying to do just that.”

Candidates interested in learning the art of pastry-making have a wonderful opportunity ahead to become a certified professional pastry chef from the best culinary school in India. At IIPC, students can learn and enhance their skills from the world’s best chefs. Their skills will be recognised and they will find placements in the best organisations in the world. IIPC is recognised by the Craft Guild of Chefs, a leading professional body for chefs.