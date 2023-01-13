IISc’s Society for Innovation and Development organizes seminar on Climate Change and Sustainability

Bengaluru, Jan 13, 2022: The Society for Innovation and Development (SID), the incubation wing of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), India’s premier research institute is organizing a seminar on climate change and sustainability at 10AM on Monday, 16th January 2023. The seminar will take place at the SID Innovation centre in the IISc campus .

The seminar is being conducted in celebration and recognition of National Start-up Day in India, to further the Indian start-up ecosystem. SID would like to take this opportunity to invite early-stage start-up applications under the profile of Climate and Sustainability/ Clean technology and interested entrepreneurs would have to pre-register for the seminar.

The focus of the seminar would be on providing a holistic view of the climate and sustainability ecosystem in India and the world. This would include emerging trends, existing gaps, potential opportunity areas, and the role deep tech and deep science can play in this ecosystem.

SID would have on board experts from Industry, academia, and technology, as speakers for the seminar.. The esteemed lineup would include Prof. Balan Gurumoorthy, Chief Executive, SID, IISc, Mr. Shivam Mahadeviam, Head of Strategy, Tata Chemicals, Mr. Krishna M, Director of Engineering, Honeywell Technology Solutions, Technocrat and Entrepreneur Mr. Rajesh Rathi as well as Ms. Priya B, Director – Climate Change and Sustainability, EY.

SID is a society registered under the Karnataka Societies Act, with a symbiotic relationship with IISc. It primarily draws from and provides access to the intellectual and infrastructural resources of IISc. SID was founded to use this incredible repository , world class infrastructure and talent to help business enterprises and thereby the economy and the nation at large.