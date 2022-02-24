IIT Delhi Start-up “Nanoclean” launches Naso95 – World’s Smallest Wearable Air Purifier

Left to right: 1. DR ANIL WALI, MD FITT IIT DELHI 2. DR MC MISHRA – EX DIRECTOR AIIMS, DELHI 3. SHRI RAJESH KUMAR PATHAK, SECRETARY TDB, GOI, 4. MR PRATEEK SHARMA, CEO, Director, NANOCLEAN GLOBAL 5. DR VIMAL K SINGH NEONATOLOGIST (MBBS MAULANA AZAD) 6. MR ASHUTOSH PASTOR, FITT IIT DELHI

24th Febrary2022: IIT Delhi start-up Nanoclean Global has launched “world’s smallest wearable air purifier which is at par effective to an N95 grade face mask. The launch ceremony at IIT Delhi observed gathering from Doctors and Government officials. Shri. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP & TAFS cadre, Secretary Technology Development Board, Gov. of India was the chief guest and Dr M C Mishra, Ex Director AIIMS, Delhi was guest of honour.

About the product:

Naso95 is an N95 grade nasal filter. It sticks to the user’s nasal orifice and prevents bacteria, viral infection and pollen and air pollution. It is at par effective with an N95 grade face mask.

A person using Naso95 is more protected than a generic facemask or a loosely fitted face mask. The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency

This product comes in different sizes i.e. Small, Medium, Large and Kids size

Every 6th child in India is suffering from asthma or some kind of respiratory disease. Because the lungs are not still not fully developed.

This product can also be used by kids as they are more prone to air borne infections and air pollution. And that too without discomfort.

Keynote session by Shri. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP & TAFS cadre, Secretary Technology Development Board, Gov. of India

Shri. Pathak praised the work done by Mr. Prateek Sharma and team. He used the product Naso95 and found it convenient to use and comfortable. Shri Pathak mentioned that the product can be of great benefit to the society and should be used by all age groups. Also, the Technology Development Board would like to support the start-up to take the product to the masses.

Keynote session by Dr M C Mishra, Ex, Director AIIMS, Delhi

Dr Mishra was of the view that air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the problem of respiratory illnesses in metro cities. During the pandemic, the product can specially come in handy at places where one has to pull down a mask for the purpose of identification for e.g. airports, security checks etc.

Both the guests appreciated the product being certified for its safe use.

Discussion during the Doctors session:

In the past two years of pandemic we have been observing general human behaviour across the globe where the mask is pulled down the nose knowingly or unknowingly. Our nose is the primary organ in our body for getting us infected as it has proteins like ACE2, TMPRSS2 etc. So protecting the nose is non- negotiable.

Unlike a facemask, Naso95 doesn’t compromise on your comfort levels and is a convenient solution to this global problem. And even a 5-year-old can use it.