IIT Genius- Unleash the Academic Genius & Seize the Opportunity of a Lifetime; getset to Study Free of Cost at an IIT!

Since the very beginning, FIITJEE has incorporated the essence of a True Guru within its system. Consequently, FIITJEE has not only revolutionized IIT-JEE training industry, but has also set very high standards of transparency & ethics in its system. While IITs & IIMs are struggling to get good faculty, FIITJEE has proved that withstrategic training and right approach, excellent faculty selected even from top IIT’s and IIM’s can be evolved.

As our expedition of innovated excellence completes 27 years in 2019, we dedicate a revolutionary service to the Geniuses of India – IIT Genius Scholarships. Top 10 Students from each Class VIII, IX, X & XI will be bestowed with the Honour of ‘IIT Genius Title’ and will also get their Education at any IIT sponsored by FIITJEE.

The scholarship will cover all institutional expenses, including hostel fee, tuition fee, books fee and reasonable personal expenses. Selection of students will be based on IIT Genius Test followed by an interview where Top 30 Students from each class VIII, IX, X & XI will be called to Delhi / Hyderabad.

One doesn’t have to be a FIITJEE Student or join a course at FIITJEE to avail IIT Genius Scholarship & Award.

“FIITJEE has always initiated opportunities that not only identify hidden talents from across the country, but also hand-holds them in their pursuit of academic excellence. One of its highly acclaimed CSR initiative is FORTUNATE 4O, which is meant for underprivileged but talented students. IIT Genius, launched in 2017, is an initiative to recognise the real geniuses of India and sponsor their dream of pursuing graduation at IIT. Genius is a ‘genius’and FIITJEE knows how to honour them”, says Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group

Test will be conducted across India on Sunday, 2nd February 2020.

The last date to register for the test is 1stFebruary 2020. Students aspiring to appear inthe test can get their registrations done either by Paper Application Mode or Online Mode (log on to www.iitgenius.com).

Stage 1 Result will be declared on7th February 2020 (for Class X &XI) and on 8thFebruary 2020 (for Class VIII&IX). Stage 1 will be followed by an interview on 14th& 15thFebruary 2020 inHyderabad and 18th& 19th February 2020 in Delhi. The Final Result will be announced on 26thFebruary 2020.