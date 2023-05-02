IIT Madras Incubation Cell partners with College of Engineering Trivandrum to support entrepreneurs in Kerala

Chennai, May 2nd, 2023: IITM Incubation Cell (IITMIC), India’s leading Deep-tech Start-up hub, joined hands with College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET) and CET Alumni Association (Chennai chapter) to promote innovative technologies and foster successful startups in India. IITMIC will extend holistic support to strengthen incubation ecosystem at CET and provide co-incubation support to select CET incubatees to scale and make national impact. IITMIC will provide training, mentoring, enable networking and amplify the reach of the startups to investors, industry and potential market.

To kickstart this partnership, IITMIC will help CET in creating student led “Build Club”, to foster a culture of building products among students. Additionally, IITMIC will conduct training sessions, motivational talks, experiential events, and other activities to generate excitement and reinforce the institution’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This partnership is also in line with IITM Research Park & Incubation Cell’s 10X initiative, which aims to accelerate incubation. The focus is on strengthening India’s grassroots entrepreneurial ecosystem by identifying and incubating startups from partner institutes/incubators in Tier 2 & 3 cities.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President – IIT Madras Research Park, IITM Incubation Cell & RTBI said, “The youth of Kerala have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs, and we are thrilled to tap into this young talent. Through this partnership with CET Trivandrum, we will be introducing “Build Clubs” in Kerala, with the goal to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. Through these clubs, we will provide essential skills, resources, and support to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students. We aim to motivate and nurture students in developing cutting-edge technologies that address India’s unique challenges.”

Mr Suresh Babu, Principal, CET, explained, “The college had created multiple verticals like IEDC, TBI etc in the last few years, to drive the startup culture at CET, but clearly needed the best support system & expertise to accelerate the efforts. The partnership with IIT Madras Incubation Cell, is the logical next step to benefit our student fraternity and we are proud of this association.”

CET Alumni Association Chennai (CETAAC) Chapter highlighted the involvement of CET Alumni towards achieving the objectives of this partnership and added that CET Alumni shall offer mentoring, training & networking support to the students and aspiring entrepreneurs at CET.

IITM Incubation Cell’s collaboration with CET Trivandrum represents their inaugural entry into Kerala, joining hands to nurture and harness the entrepreneurial potential of the youth in the region.