IIT Madras Research Park and Reserve Bank Innovation hub to drive financial inclusion through Indian regional languages

Chennai, 1st June 2023: IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) and IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) join hands with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to drive voice-driven banking innovation. The objective is to address language barriers., a key challenge in financial inclusion for millions of Indians. The Voice-based banking solution aims at performing basic banking transactions through voice commands in the Indian languages of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to start with, in addition to English. The innovation will assist people who are illiterate and visually impaired, in their banking services and help the underbanked population in overcoming language barriers during their banking activities.

Marking the onset of this collaboration, IITMRP, IITMIC, and RBIH, in partnership with leading banks, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and IDFC First conducted the voice banking hackathon ‘Vaulter Voice’ at the IIT Madras Research Park campus. Students, start-ups, and young working professionals across the country passionate about developing voice-based solutions that promote financial inclusion in India, participated in the hackathon, showcasing the potential and possibility of voice-based banking services.

It was on International Mother Language Day, IITMRP announced the Voice Banking Hackathon, inviting students, start-ups, and young working professionals, with the challenge to develop a solution that can perform basic banking transactions through voice commands in the Indian vernacular languages along with English. Out of the 114 registrations received from students and working professionals from across 35+ institutes and colleges across the country, IITMRP shortlisted nine finalist teams who were invited for a 6-hour hackathon to work on their solutions, where they tested the app developed by them, executing additional commands/tasks and presented it before the expert panel.