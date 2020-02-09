IIT Roorkee and Indian Road Congress, New Delhi to jointly organize Regional Workshop on“Quality Control,Road Sector-2020”

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is going to organize Regional Workshop on “Quality Control, New Materials and Techniques in Road Sector” -2020 a knowledge-sharing platform for engineers, academicians, students, consultants and professionals from Northern Region of India between 7th – 8th February 2020 to exchange their ideas and concepts in the field of highway engineering. The event is organized with active industrial partnership from M/s Prince Pipes & Fitting Ltd., M/s Vishwa Samundra Pvt.Ltd., M/s Controls CHIRAYU, Vadodara and M/s SHIVALIK Group, New Delhi.

The purpose of organizing this two days Workshop is imparting technical knowledge about the latest technology on Quality Control, New Materials, Techniques, Machinery, and modern trend amongst Highways Engineers/Professionals/students. This two-day Workshop will be beneficial for the Engineers/professionals/students. from the State of Uttarakhand, and its adjacent states; Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Delhi and officers from MoRT&H, NHAI, NRIDA, including local municipal bodies and representatives of contractors & consulting firms.

This technical extravaganza is set to witness a plethora of technical sessions and main themes to be covered in this workshop are: Rheology of Bitumen, Soil Stabilization (Modern Techniques), Bitumen Modifiers, Warm Mix Asphalt, Cold Mix, RAP Materials, Flexible & Rigid Pavements, and Materials, Cement Treated Base, Quality control, New Pavement Material, and Techniques.

In this workshop, the latest development in the areas of highway engineering will be shared through various technical presentations, and the industry partners will showcase their latest technologies.

Prof. M. Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “This workshop is a humble endeavour in the direction of addressing the amalgamation of quality control for construction, use of alternative materials, emerging technologies, along with their field application in road sector. I congratulate the event team that is collating novel ideas and efforts in the field of highway engineering from different organizations on to this common platform.”

“This workshop is an effort to highlight the Quality Control, New Materials and Techniques in Road Sector -2020”. I wish this workshop a great success and believe that the workshop will provide a good learning experience to all the participants. Also, it has been an enriching experience to organize this initiative in partnership with IIT Roorkee.” said Shri. S.K. Nirmal, Secretary General, IRC, while addressing the gathering.

Prof. G.D. Ransinchung R.N., IIT Roorkee, said, “For building sustainable and durable pavements, it is imperative to incorporate the best industry practices in terms of workmanship, technology in the training and skill development of human resources involved in the design and construction of Highway projects. Here I would like to quote “Bad design and good construction” is more acceptable than a “Good design and bad construction”. In these two days workshop we are hopeful to have fruitful keynotes, brainstorming sessions and more importantly, we shall have tangible takeaways for all the stakeholders including construction agencies, academicians, students, consultants, decision makers etc.”