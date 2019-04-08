IIT ROORKEE hosted 1st International Conference on Unmanned Aerial System in Geomatics – 2019 at Greater Noida Extension Centre

The 1st International Conference on Unmanned Aerial System in Geomatics (UASG-2019) was held in Greater Noida Extension Centre by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on April 06-07, 2019 with an aim to bring together experts in photogrammetry and remote sensing, surveying, robotics, computer vision, artificial intelligence, aerospace engineering, geosciences and various UAS user communities.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee and was coordinated and organised by Dr. Kamal Jain, Professor in Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee. The Chief Guest of Inaugural was Dr. Brijendra Pateriya, Director, Punjab State Remote Sensing and Dr. Biswajeet Pradhan, Distinguished Prof. from University of Technology was the Guest of Honour at the event. In the presence of Prof S K Ghosh, HoD, CED other researchers, developers, service and systems providers as well as users were invited to contribute with presentations, posters and discussions to create synergies between research and applications using UAS in Geomatics and making UASG 2019 a great opportunity to learn about the most recent developments and to exchange views on the future directions of UAS in geomatics research, applications and services.

The conference was based on 4 broad themes of UAV covering applications and Practices; Start Ups and Indian Market; Concepts and Innovationss; Regulations & Requirments. Besides this there were 27 lectures in 4 planery sessions and 3 Technical sessions which had 30 papers presentations out of total 111 papers selected for the conference and the remaining 81 were presented in the form of posters

Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Dean SRIC, IIT Roorkee expressed his views about the conference by saying “ The aim for conducting this conference was to provide a common platform for the researchers, scientists and academia to provide their insights of innovative approaches, new findings in the UAV sector“

“I am grateful to all the people who came forward and shared their views and made this event a great success. I believe that this conference achieved its aim and provided required insights through exchange of ideas and opportunities of future collaborations in UAV sector.“ Prof. Parida added.

On the other hand Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said “I am delighted that IIT Roorkee has given a common platform to academics, users, regulators and start-ups in this very important area of technology. I am sure every one will have some take away from this carefully planned conference.”

Utilization of UAS for geospatial data has resulted into low initial investment & mobilisation cost and has also decresed the time required to complete acquisition.

UAS in the Geomatics Department aims on development and use of various spatial techniques based on modern technology to better understand, plan, organize, monitor and manage the earth we live in, the production of various maps and spatial data / information for the needs of the country (planning, property, defense etc.) and determining precise position (horizontal and vertical) of any kind of space or land related to the earth.