IIT Roorkee Hosts Coral Jubilee Reunion of Batch of 1984

IIT Roorkee hosted the coral jubilee reunion of Batch of 1984 (including B.Arch. 1985) from 01-03 November 2019. The reunion was attended by several alumni across the world. The coral jubilee reunion is an opportunity for alumni to gather and celebrate on the campus their 35 years of graduation.

On the second day of the reunion, alumni of 1984 batch presented a cheque of Rs. 62.50 Lac as a token of their love and affection to the alma mater. The cheque was presented by the Batch Coordinator Mr. Pankaj Agarwal who is the Director of Somti Polymers Private Limited. The function was anchored by Mr. Ravi Sharma who is the recipient of Distinguished Alumnus Award of IIT Roorkee and presently Chairman of Prama Jyoti Foundation (PJF) – an NGO whose sole mission is of Spreading Goodness by appreciating, recognizing and supporting those who are making this world a better place every single day with their acts of goodness.

Out of this donation of Rs. 62.50 Lac from 1984 batch, the corpus of Rs. 50 Lac would be used in supporting Students’ Technical Projects to fund interesting and big team projects on the campus, like building a racing car, robot, autonomous vehicle, etc. which can compete at national/international competitions. The remaining amount of Rs. 12.5 Lac would be used to extend Financial Aid for needy students who are facing financial hardships because of their personal circumstances. This is the highest Batch Donation among the Coral Jubilee Reunion batches so far.

On this occasion, the Director, IIT Roorkee Prof Ajit K. Chaturvedi said “The alumni of the institute have been excelling in their respective fields. Their achievements make us proud. It is a pleasure to host such events on our campus and reconnect with our former students.” He also stressed the need for greater participation of alumni in the growth of the institute.

Mr. Ravi Sharma and Mr. Pankaj Agarwal expressed their gratitude to the institute on behalf of their batch.