Iit Roorkee Sign Mou With Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Academy, Bhopal

On 26th July 2019, IIT Roorkee signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Academy located at Bhopal, with a view to strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration in the area of road network planning, design, construction and operation. This collaboration will be a step forward in the direction of academia – industry interaction.

Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Academy (MPRRA), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is an organisation under Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, with its office located on the right bank of Kaliasot Dam in Walmi Hills on Kolar Road, Bhopal. The MPRRA is recognized as Centre of Excellence in Training and Research in Rural Roads through capacity building and human resources development in the state. The state has been successful in building capacities of different stakeholders such as Govt. Professionals, policy makers on issues related to Rural Road Construction, Maintenance and Road Safety.

IITR and MPRRA agree to cooperate, through undertaking active collaboration in the following areas of mutual interest such as harmonization of regional and national cooperation on Rural Road connectivity, Construction, Maintenance, and Use of local material, Fly-ash in road construction, Soil stabilization, Innovative Technologies and related areas. This collaboration will address the issues of environmental concern that would mitigate the detrimental effects of infrastructural development and operation; allow devising effective human resource development strategies and programmes to upgrade skills and introducing professional certification to various stakeholders; formalise development of national institutions and sub-centres, preferably with linkages to multilateral institutions such as ADB, World Bank. This collaboration shall provide forums for both public and private sectors to share their views and experiences in strengthening IIT Roorkee and MPRRA partnership in road transport development.

“We are committed to devote our time to projects of societal importance. MPRRA is very active in utilising modern technology for constructing and maintaining rural roads. Predictive maintenance shall be useful for developing optimal solutions and cost effective management of the huge rural road network in Madhya Pradesh.” said Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee

“We are extremely happy to sign this MoU with IIT Roorkee and looking forward that with this collaboration IIT Roorkee can help in addressing challenges of MPRRA.

Together we shall bridge the gap between field and lab. I believe both the institutes can achieve new heights and address issues of utmost importance to the rural areas especially in matters of transportation, connectivity and the environment” said Shri Umakant Umrao, CEO MPRRA.

The representatives or nodal officer from M.P. Rural Road Academy is Mr. B.K. Nayak, Director and the representative from IIT Roorkee is Prof. Rajat Rastogi.

The event was graced by Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi – Director IITR, Prof. Manoranjan Parida – Deputy Director IITR, Prof. Manish Shrikhande – Dean SRIC IITR, Prof. BR Gurjar – DORA, Prof. SK Ghosh – Head Civil Engineering IITR, Prof. G.D. Ransinchung – Faculty Transportation Engineering IITR, Prof. Indrajit Ghosh – Faculty Transportation Engineering IITR, Shri Umakant Umrao, CEO MPRRA and Shri Basant Nayak, Director MPRRA.