Ikebana Exhibition is on 29th and 30th September 2022

Mumbai: To celebrate an intimate connection with nature, Ikebana International l Organizes an Exhibition In Association With the Japanese Consulate. Around 100 participants will display their flower arrangements. Present on the occasion will be H.E. Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General Of Japan as a Guest Of Honor and few renowned personalities.

The four principles of ikebana are a fresh approach, movement, balance, and harmony, and the three elements are line, color, and mass. Currently, it is a popular and innovative living art, appreciated and followed by experts and novices all over the world. It can help to bring out the inner qualities of flowers and other live materials and expresses emotion. Ikebana International is taking various initiatives to encourage people to take up this art and follow it as their passion.

Ms Taruna Agarwal, President Of Ikebana International Mumbai chapter #258 said “Ikebana International is a non-profit organization to promote and spread Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arrangement). The organization has its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, and branches all over the world. We conduct exhibitions once a year to promote this art in Mumbai. This year marks the 70th year of friendship between Japan and India. To mark this momentous occasion, we have taken the great initiative of conducting a free workshop to commemorate and celebrate the friendship between our nations. This exhibition will be a treat for all art lovers. I request everyone to come and join us to celebrate this art and make it a part of your lives.”

Venue: Activity Hall, Juhu Gymkhana Club, 13th Road, Juhu Vile Parle Scheme, Mumbai – 400049

Timing: Thursday, 29th September 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

On Friday, 30th September from 11.30 am to 7:00 pm.