IKF Group launches its new branch at Solapur

National, 14th October 2022: IKF Group (IKF Finance & IKF Home Finance) has today launched its new branch at Solapur, Maharashtra. As part of their aggressive business expansion plans, the new branch promises to cater to the growing demand of financial needs and affordable housing units in and around Solapur which is a hub to many small industries and retail trading units. Smt. Praniti Shinde, Hon’ble MLA – Solapur inaugurated this new branch along with, Shri. Rama Raju, Chief Executive Officer – IKF Finance & Shri. Aryendra Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer – IKF Home Finance.

IKF Finance is one of India’s prominent Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), with over three decades of experience in the asset financing business while IKF Home Finance is a new age Housing Finance company with a vision to transform lives. The path adopted by the group is to provide flexible financial assistance to their customers. Over the years, both the companies IKF Finance & IKF Home Finance which are headquartered in Hyderabad have transformed the lives of their customers with heartfelt efforts for enlightening lives. IKF Group shares a vision to transform the lives of mainly underserved segments mostly in tier-II & tier-III cities pan India.

The new branch at Solapur is IKF Finance’s 112th branch and the 55th branch of IKF Home Finance. Specifically talking about Maharashtra, this Solapur branch is the 10th branch of IKF Home Finance & 20th branch of IKF Finance. With its constant efforts, IKF Finance and IKF Home Finance are enabling customers to avail housing and vehicle finances providing them approachable assistance to upgrade and meet their growing family needs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the branch, Smt. Praniti Shinde, Hon’ble MLA – Solapur said, “I am extremely delighted to be launching the new branch of IKF Finance & IKF Home Finance. I firmly believe that IKF Group with its experienced and integrity driven leadership team will offer the best of their services to the people of Solapur. Flexible loans are the need of the hour specially to the underserved sector. Many people aspire to avail small loans yet do not have the provision or eligibility to utilize them. I encourage the people of Solapur to make the best of the services which are being provided at the new branch of IKF. I look forward to IKF Finance & IKF Home Finance for providing the best services to the natives of towns present in and around Solapur”. Speaking during the inauguration Mr. Aryendra Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer – IKF Home Finance said, “We thank the Hon’ble MLA, Smt. Praniti Shindeji for coming and inaugurating our new branch. We at IKF Home Finance promise to help the people in and around Solapur who have a dream of building an affordable housing unit yet do not have the finances to support their dream can come true. The processes here are simple, hassle-free, and quick, offering not just financial assistance, but also a happy experience of making dreams a reality through the support they offer to their customers. The path adopted by our company is to provide flexible financial assistance to our customers. Our motto as an entity is to serve the underserved. We are delighted to begin this new branch in the hub of the city and cater to the people of Solapur”. Expressing his joy at the opening of the new branch Mr. Rama Raju, Chief Executive Officer – IKF Finance said, “It gives us immense joy to be launching our 112th branch in Solapur. We thank the Hon’ble MLA of Solapur for accepting our invitation and launching our new branch. As a company, we have come thus far and we take pride in carrying forward the legacy. Our unique income assessment underwriting model at our branch will help a large section of self-employed customer base to avail finance assistance & MSME loans. Small time business people who have low book keeping and at the same time have loan servicing ability can avail our services the most. We tend to cater to such customers who are in need and this enables us to strongly believe that a loan provided to them at the right time will act as a binding factor for their families.”

IKF Finance &Home Finance through this branch would be servicing a wide segment of customers who are in small businesses and employees working for industrial and private units. The dominant catchment areas that the branch would be serving would be employees and business people in and around Pandharpur, Sangole, Bale, Hipparge, Mulegaon, Kumbhari, Kegaon. Through its diversified product portfolio the branch will offer Housing loans for Purchase, self-construction, Home Improvement, and Small Ticket MSME loans backed by collateral to the target segment.