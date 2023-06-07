iLEAD Host Book Launch of ‘Waste – A Great Untapped Business Opportunity’ by Pradip Chopra on World Environment Day

Kolkata, June 07th, 2023: Mr. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of PS Group and iLEAD, a first-generation entrepreneur, educationist, philanthropist, and author, is set to release his book, ‘Waste – A Great Untapped Business Opportunity,’ on the occasion of World Environment Day. The highly anticipated launch took place at the iLEAD Campus on June 5th, 2023, at 5 pm.

‘Waste – A Great Untapped Business Opportunity’ by Pradip Chopra explores a wide range of topics, delving into the potential of waste as a lucrative business opportunity. The book dives into critical subjects such as the green building movement, and upcycling of various materials like tires, glass waste, consumer durables, tin, textile waste, plastic, shipping containers, automobiles, and more. Furthermore, it highlights the restoration of old dilapidated heritage and non-heritage buildings, vintage items, as well as the recycling of military hardware and e-waste.

Mr. Pradip Chopra’s book serves as a comprehensive guide, offering valuable insights into reducing carbon emissions, combating global warming, and adopting a sustainable approach for a better future. With its thought-provoking content, the book marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a world with zero waste.

The book launch event witnesses the presence of esteemed guests including:

Mr. Debasish Kumar, Mayor-In-Council for Conservation of Parks, KMC

Dr. Saikat Maitra, Former Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT

Mr. Shahanshah Mirza, Executive Officer at Customs and Central Excise Department, Govt. of India

Dr. Deepali Singhee, Principal, JDBI, and other dignitaries

The esteemed guests joins Mr. Pradip Chopra, in celebrating the book launch and sharing their insights on environmental sustainability, waste management, and the path to a greener future. Almost 30 junk and scrap dealers from Kolkata were recognized with the ‘Paryavaran Sainik Samman’ at the event for their exemplary contribution towards the preservation of the environment and promotion of sustainability.

The event promises to be an engaging and enlightening experience for all attendees. It provides a platform for meaningful discussions, networking opportunities, and the exchange of ideas to inspire individuals, businesses, and communities to take action and embark on a journey towards a more sustainable and waste-free world.