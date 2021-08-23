iLEAD To Produce Commercial Hindi Movie With Media and Film Students

iLEAD in a first ever initiative is providing an opportunity to the media and film students to experience and learn every aspect of filmmaking practically on the floor. The institute, which is recognized as the 4th best media college in India as per KPMG, will be producing a feature length Hindi commercial film titled as ‘Before You Die’ with students who will be taking admission in the 2021 batch of media science and film courses.

Exclusive Opportunities for New Media and Film Students

● 15 seats have been reserved for students who will be taking admission this year in degree programs of B.Sc in Media Science, B.Sc in Film and Television and M.Sc in Media Science at iLEAD to be part of the “Before You Die” cast and crew.

● We are looking for students who during their +2 have worked in editing, acting, photography, cinematography, makeup and styling or anything related to filming. They can submit their show reels/ videos/ photographs for the selection process.

● Selected students will get the opportunity to earn Rs 75,000 while pursuing their graduation/post graduation degree at iLEAD as part of their stipend for their work in “Before You Die”. They will also get other benefits such as opportunity to become affiliated to IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director’s Association) etc. at the very start of their career.

Mr. Pradip Chopra, Chairman of iLEAD, said, “The entire creative industry of India, whether its film making, animation, script writing, music, costume designing, is dominated by the people from Bengal. However Bengal is not a significant player in this industry apart from being a substantial resource base as there is a lack of spirit of entrepreneurship, leadership and risk taking appetite. This is a gap we want to fill thus we are venturing into production of full length Hindi commercial film.

We want to involve our students because they are extremely talented. So we want to use the talent of our institute to make world class cinema in the process they will get the kind of hands on experience and industry exposure which will enable them to evolve as true professionals as they pursue their studies. Our goal is also to make Kolkata a good production centre, a hub of film making in times to come.”

The film is to be directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh. It will star veteran actors like Mukesh Rishi, Zarina Wahab and Mushtaq Khan. The film will witness the debut of actors Puneet Raj Sharma and Kavya Kashyap, who will be playing the male and female protagonists in the movie. Toshi Sabri, The movie is to go on floors from August 22nd 2021 and is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day special release on February 14th 2022.

For admission in the batch of 2021, students can contact iLEAD at +91 9163155555/ or visit ilead.net.in