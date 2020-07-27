IMA, USA confers ‘Champion Award’ to leading business coach Sunil Deshmukh at the IMA’s Global 2020 Annual Awards.

July 27, 2020 – IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), USA has conferred the prestigious IMA Champion Award, 2020 on Sunil Deshmukh, CMA and President of the Mumbai Chapter. Sunil Deshmukh is an industry admired management professional, business coach, board member and mentor with over two decades of rich work experience of working in global corporations around the world.

The global annual award acknowledges the accomplishments of IMA members and accounting and finance professionals who exemplify IMA’s mission and core values. The award recognizes an IMA member who has shown volunteer and leadership skills above and beyond what might be expected.

Commenting on the same, Paul E. Juras, Ph.D., CMA, CPA, IMA’s 2020-2021 Global Board Chair said, “Volunteerism is deeply embedded in IMA’s culture and is evidenced by the efforts of our Global Award winners. We’re pleased to acknowledge these individuals for their outstanding commitment and service to the organization and our members.

Accepting the award, Sunil Deshmukh, CMA said, “I am honoured and humbled to be recognized by the IMA. As a member of the distinguished institute, I have been a first-hand witness of the myriad possibilities that an IMA-certification opens up for finance and accounting professionals. IMA serves not just the individual but also the industry and the economy. I believe that the IMA is a great institution for continuously building knowledge and professional competence for the finance and accounting community in the post-pandemic era.”

Other than Sunil, IMA recognized three other individuals as IMA Champions. These included LeRoy E. Pennock, CMA, from the Houston Chapter; Roopa Venkatesh, Ph.D., CMA, from the Platte Valley Chapter and David L. Eichelberger, CPA, from the Dayton Chapter. Awards were given for various other categories to members from across the globe for their accomplishments.

Each year, IMA recognizes the efforts of the association’s volunteers, and local chapters and councils through different types of recognition, commending outstanding programs in community service, communications and marketing, education and training, and membership development. IMA Global Award winners demonstrate a strong commitment to both the IMA organization and the accounting and finance profession.