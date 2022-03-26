Images Fashion Awards 2022 Honour India’s Most Innovative Fash-ion Brands, Companies For Achievements In 2021

Tommy Hilfiger, Bestseller India, Rare Rabbit, Being Human Clothing lead awardees’ list with multiple trophies at India’s most prestigious fashion business awards

New Delhi, March 2022 : The 21st Annual IMAGES Fashion Awards (IFA) acknowledged the achievements of India’s leading fashion brands and retail companies at a spectacular ceremony last night at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. Emceed by Anish Trivedi, President, Alenka Media and renowned actor and singer Manasi Scott, the ceremony was attended by the C-Suite of India’s fashion retail industry, including celebrated educationist and design management strategist Dr Darlie O Koshy, and Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Being held after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, IFA 2022 emphatically recognised the tremendous innovation and powerful bounce back of the fashion retail industry in India. Awards were given away under 24 different categories to global and made-in-India fashion brands, including Bestseller India, Arvind Fashions, Rare Rabbit, Zara, AND, Bata, Levi’s, among many others.

The IFA 2022 selection process involved inviting entries from the nation’s leading fashion brands and retailers across multiple categories for outstanding performance in the calendar year 2021.

There was also a nationwide survey involving 50+ shopping centres across metros, Tier 1, 2 and 3 locations, asking them to name their most desired-for brands – regardless of whether those brands were their tenants or not!

The IFA 2022 Grand Jury included distinguished personalities and intelligence leaders from multiple fields and with thorough insights on the business of fashion. The jurors included ABHISHEK BANSAL, Executive Director, Pacific Development Corporation Limited; DALIP SEHGAL, CEO, Nexus Malls; HARMINDER SAHNI, Founder & MD, Wazir Advisors; DR. M. M. HUNDEKAR, Principal, School of Fashion Technology; PRAMOD RANJAN DWIVEDI, President — real estate, Ambuja Neotia; RAJAT WAHI, Partner, Deloitte and SHIBU PHILIPS, Business Head, Lulu International Shopping Mall.

Results of Industry Recommendations and Jury Scores ultimately determined the final Nominees and awardees.

IMAGES FASHION AWARDS 2022: THE HONOURS LIST

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: MEN’S WESTERN WEAR – FOREIGN ORIGIN: TOMMY HILFIGER

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: MEN’S WESTERN WEAR – INDIAN ORIGIN:

RARE RABBIT

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: WOMEN’S WESTERN WEAR – FOREIGN ORIGIN: ZARA

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: WOMEN’S WESTERNWEAR – INDIAN ORIGIN: AND

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: KIDS WEAR –FOREIGN ORIGIN:

TOMMY HILFIGER KIDS

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: KIDSWEAR – INDIAN ORIGIN:

ALLEN SOLLY JUNIOR

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: JEANS & CASUALWEAR – FOREIGN ORIGIN: LEVI’S

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: JEANS & CASUALWEAR — INDIAN ORIGIN: SPYKAR

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: FOOTWEAR – FOREIGN ORIGIN: BATA

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: FOOTWEAR – INDIAN ORIGIN: METRO

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: MEN’S INNER-WEAR – FOREIGN ORIGIN: JOCKEY

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: MEN’S INNERWEAR – INDIAN ORIGIN:

VAN HEUSEN INNERWEAR

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: LINGERIE – FOREIGN ORIGIN:

MARKS & SPENCER

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: LINGERIE – INDIAN ORIGIN: ZIVAME

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: MEN’S INDIANWEAR: MANYAVAR

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: WOMEN’S INDIANWEAR: BIBA

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: ATHLEISURE –FOREIGN ORIGIN: NIKE

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: ATHLEISURE – INDIAN ORIGIN: HRX

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovator of the Year: TCNS CLOTHING

IMAGES Most Admired Store Launch of the Year: PUMA

IMAGES Most Admired Brand Debut of the Year: AND Girl

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the Year — STORE DESIGN: PANTALOONS

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Design Concept of the Year — VM: ONLY

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Marketing & Promotions:

BEING HUMAN CLOTHING

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Re-Imagined — 360° Transformation: Being Human Clothing

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Re-Imagined — Fibre-to-Fashion Ecosystem: Easybuy

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Re-Imagined — Virtual Store Innovation: JACK & JONES UNMATCHED

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Re-Imagined — Omnichannel Optimisation: Forever New

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Engagement Program –Men’s Fashion: BESTSELLER INDIA – JACK & JONES + SELECTED HOMME

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the year: Customer Engagement Program – Women’s Fashion: G3+FASHION

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Engagement Program – Activewear: LOTTO

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Customer Engagement Program – Others: CHUMBAK

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year: EASYBUY

IMAGES Most Admired Large Format MBO Chain of the Year: TRENDS

IMAGES Most Admired EBO Chain of the Year: RARE RABBIT

IMAGES Excellence Award: RELIANCE JEWELS