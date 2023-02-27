Imagine Crowd Funding distributes stationary kits to under privileged students

27th February, 2023, DELHI:- Awake After Midnight, a band from New Delhi, with their crowdfunding project called ‘Imagine’, distributed stationary kits to underprivileged students of Ekta Balwadi, Indraprastha Women’s Development Council, East Delhi. The initiative provided stationary materials sufficient for one academic term for every student in the institution as well as some more for the children that might join them in the next term to make sure that the poor economic backgrounds of these children does not come in the way of their education since these children don’t have access to material required for basic education.

The stationary donation drive was conceptualized in the year 2022 when one of the band members, interacted with students of Balwadis to understand their challenges and more importantly, the reason for attending coming to the institution. A majority of students said they come to school only for their mid-day meals. Upon asking if studying and learning is also one of the reasons why they come daily, they answered that it surely is one of the reasons but hesitantly mentioned that most of them lacked necessities like notebooks and stationary items so they would share and borrow the stationaries among each other. Imagine crowd funding conducted this donation drive to ensure that these children do not feel the need to borrow and share necessary stationaries among themselves anymore.