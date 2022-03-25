Imarticus Learning brings the future of learning with its new Learning Management System, Pegasus

Mumbai, March 2022: Imarticus Learning, India’s front-running professional education firm, is taking learning to the next level, making it more accessible and efficient with its flagship Learning Management System, Pegasus, which is now live. Designed in-house by the platform’s highly skilled tech team, Pegasus is an end-to-end learning companion for Imarticus students.

Providing students with a world-class learning experience and extensive support to enable them to achieve their career goals, Pegasus was launched on 23rd February 2022. Aimed at redefining professional growth and learning for students, the Learning Management System supports both self-paced courses and instructor-led virtual/classroom training.

Accessible through the Imarticus Learning mobile app for iOS and Android as well as the website, Pegasus supports classes and assessment schedules for multiple time zones, including India, the US, and the UK, amongst others. Through the Pegasus Freshdesk support, learners can also raise concerns/queries related to the training and services while tracking their course progress and learning journey with the KPI dashboard available.

Furthermore, the platform offers easy-to-integrate third-party platform/software to ensure a seamless learning experience, alongside reports to manage training delivery and student engagement. Supporting all content formats, including pre-scheduled published and unpublished content elements, and with the ability to conduct timer-based MCQ assessments, the Learning Management System has been built to ensure efficient, end-to-end learning.

Aiming to offer an unparalleled learning experience for all students, Pegasus allows students to fully access live lectures as well as recorded ones in case students miss them. With structured feedback, both manual and automated, provided, along with a consolidated snapshot of the learner’s academic performance with dynamic tiering, Pegasus facilitates seamless learning and progress.

Speaking on the latest development, Mr Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “We are proud to announce that our flagship Learning Management System Pegasus is now live for students to register/login and start learning. In a world where everything is being done digitally, learning can be done the same way. To facilitate holistic learning and ensure learners can have easy, complete access to the latest material, we have launched Pegasus, which will be students’ learning companion throughout their journey with Imarticus. Pegasus will usher in the future of learning. It’s an all-encompassing platform that will enhance students’ learning experience significantly, enabling them to build strong careers and grow professionally. We will be coming up with more developments soon.”

Pegasus will offer grade book-based certification that can be obtained through a QR code-based verification and a Unique Identifier (UID).