Immaculation never gets OLD – Mr. Jaideep Mahajan CMO of SVISH

Jaideep Mahajan – the 55-year-old entrepreneur encourages young men to take a long look down thNational, July’22: When the entire world became obsessed with hygiene in 2020, some people believed that this oberesession should have been an ongoing lifestyle. One of them brought about a change and took hygiene to the next level to not only make it completely natural but also trendy whilst addressing a major problem among Indian men – Intimate hygiene. A majority pay minimal attention to intimate hygiene which causes issues like pain, itching, and redness in the intimate area.

SVISH on the go- India’s fastest-growing D2C startup was founded in June 2020 by two visionaries Mr. Jaideep Mahajan and Mr. Ishan Grover, with a mission to make hygiene a lifestyle. In late 2021, the duo raised their series A funding of US $400,000. The funding was concurred by LC Nueva AIF*, an India domiciled Category II AIF Fund, and others with which Svish diversified their product portfolio across personal hygiene mediums, beginning with the latest launch of one-of-its-kind #hygienebelowthebelt products for men and women.

The biggest problem with intimate hygiene is trusting that the products are safe. That’s where SVISH plays its magic to bring about a completely natural solution with a mix of essential oils that address intimate hygiene and is gentle on the delicate skin. Intimate care for men by SVISH introduces #hygienebelowthebelt which includes:

1. India’s 1st SVISH Ballz Foam Wash (#DeoJaisaWash): Zero fragrance, Sulphate, and Paraben-free formulation specially designed for gentle skin of intimate regions, easy to use, made with 100% natural ingredients like Jojoba Seeds, Witch Hazel and Coconut. This unique and effective formula reduces skin irritation, itching, and bad odor caused by sweating around the Genitals.

2. India’s 1st SVISH Anti-Chafing Ballz Roll On Deo- For men who like to live life on the go. An itchy crotch will no longer stop you from being spontaneous. Ditch that itch; get over the odour and don’t let chafing (rashes) ruin your day. Our unique sulphate and Paraben-free formulation have 100% natural ingredients like Niacinamide, Neem, Turmeric, and cedarwood oil. Dermatologically tested formulation reduces pain and gives comfort from thigh/underarm/Intimate rashes caused due to excessive sweats and friction while doing any physical activity. Say goodbye to “chip-chip” of petroleum jelly, creams, and messy powders.

3. SVISH Dude Wipes: Svish intimate wipes for men are 100% biodegradable, alcohol-free, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested for his protection and comfort. A product made for men who take charge of their hygiene. 100% Natural Ingredients like Aloe Vera, Citric Acid and Oud which reduces itch, combats odour and bacteria for men who are always ready for action and feel fresh on the go. Just Svish it and go for it.

Looking back the company has seen a massive turn over in a year. A growth of 83% has been seen through online retail but today, the 2 year old brand has over 250 retail stores pan India and stands tall with brands like WHSmith, Dabur NewU.

What makes taking care of oneself even more fun and unique is that it pays equal attention to both genders – neither sex feels left out of the game. There’s an equally exciting and freshly-curated range of products that cater to women’s hygiene, too. The products for men and women will be sold as a package to ensure no one has trouble keeping themselves on point, fresh and happy at all times.

The women’s product line includes SVISH Intimate wipes, India’s 1st clutch pack which is as small as a credit card, SVISH Anti-chafing roll-ons, SVISH intimate hygiene wash and several other distinctly designed products. Women deserve to feel AWESOME; SVISH has created an extraordinary Intimate product range for Women as well. With superior, thoughtful, and all-natural, safe, intimate hygiene products, SVISH believes in letting women feel awesome inside, all day, every day! The range is the company’s little contribution to help women feel great about themselves while traveling, at work, at home, or through their menstrual cycles.

“Svish’s focus has been on developing products that don’t compromise on either design or function. Svish’s aims to unapologetically address the neglected area of personal hygiene in India by adding elements to the product range that a current millennial can connect instantly with” said Mr. Jaideep Mahajan.

About Mr. Jaideep Mahajan:

A Fine Arts graduate from Delhi, co-founder Jaideep Mahajan has spent more than two decades in the advertising industry, working on the biggest brands for the biggest multinational agencies in India and Malaysia. Mahajan has orchestrated the creative dialogue with consumers for several brands, with work that has been awarded at festivals including Cannes, D&AD and One Show. In tune with the demands of the consumer-based industry, Mahajan was aware that men’s intimate hygiene is the most ignored vertical in the grooming and hygiene space today. And that works as a viable segment for Indian start-ups with signature products. Co-founder Ishan too was a client, whom Mahajan helped launch a beer brand five years ago, and together they are now pushing the boundaries with their intimate hygiene start-up, Svish. Spurred by spending time at home thanks to the pandemic, Mahajan used his years of experience and channeled his creativity to design the trendy packaging of Svish.

About SVISH:

Bootstrapped in October 2020, SVISH is the brainchild of Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan. One of India’s fastest-growing D2C personal hygiene start-ups for millennials and Gen-Z, SVISH ON-THE-GO, is on a mission to make personal hygiene a lifestyle habit in India. Svish is a pandemic baby that first introduced the Sanitization and Disinfection range, including India’s first #DeoJaisaSanitizer and India’s first Gadget Disinfectant Wipes. In October of last year, they introduced India’s first Hair Removal Spray for Men and have since expanded into hygiene under-the-belt products for men and women.