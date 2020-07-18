Immunomodulators, one of the most potent tools in the management of Health & Disease in Modern Medicines

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized Webinar on ‘Ayurveda Rasayana-Immunomodulators in Restoring Holistic Health’ with eminent panelists including Padma Bhushan Vd. Devendra Triguna, President of AMAM, All India Ayurvedic Congress and Ayurveda Mahasammelan; Dr. Deepika Gunawant, Ayurveda Consultant Max Hospital; Dr. Akhilesh Sharma, Former Advisor (Ayurveda) Govt. of Delhi; Dr. Ritu Sethi, Senior Consultant, Holy Family Hospital and Dr. Manoj Kumar Dash, Asst. Professor, Govt. of Ayurveda College, Raipur.

Padma Bhushan Vd. Devendra Triguna stressed building immunity through these rasayanas and following the basic guidelines of wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing could help everyone to fight against the ongoing pandemic. He urged that the key player companies in the field of Ayurveda should come forward and work together on producing a spray with dhoopam samagri, which could be fumigated in the air that could help to fight against the COVID-19.

Dr. Deepika Gunawant deliberated about the concept of Rasayana- Immunomodulators and how these could help in building the immunity. She talked about the Ayurveda system and how natural remedies could play an important role in enhancing immunity. She cited examples of natural remedies like ashwagandha, giloy, Guduchi, Chyawanprash, and Immunity booster kit from Multani Pharmaceuticals, which could help in enhancing the Immunity. She discussed the benefits of home spices like turmeric, ginger, tulsi that help in enhancing immunity.

Dr. Akhilesh Sharma explained the four pillars of Ayurveda. Dr. Sharma shared how these Immunomodulators could help enhance Immunity and fight against any viruses.

Dr. Ritu Sethi shared the basic concept of Ayurveda and how one could take care of one’s health during these challenging COVID times. Dr. Sethi also talked about the Rasayana Immunomodulators and how these could be aiding in bringing up the Immunity. She also talked about the aspect of Holistic Health and preventive care of aging.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Dash gave an insightful presentation about the role of Rasayanas and how it could help build the Immunity. While talking about the concept of Adaptive and Innate immunity and their significant role, he threw light on Target immune cells functions and about low respiratory infection, which is caused by the coronavirus.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHD Chamber in his Presidential address explained the concept of Rasayana Immunomodulators and how these could help build immunity. Mr. Multani said the demand for herbal products is increasing each passing day as the entire world has seen how certain traditional Indian ingredients and homemade products have benefited mankind and how these Immunomodulators could play a very pivotal role in enhancing the immunity to fight against the ongoing pandemic.

He also mentioned that Immunomodulators are considered as one of the most potent tools in the management of health and disease by modern medicine. He said the role of immunomodulators in modern medicine is yet to be fully appreciated or perceived as our understanding of the immune system is changing at a rapid pace.

Dr. R. K. Somany, Former President, PHD Chamber thanked all the panelists and delegates for joining the webinar and also thanked PHD Chamber for organizing the webinar on the AYUSH system.

Mr. Arvind Varchaswi, Chairman, AYUSH Committee talked about the role of Rasayana-Immunomodulators and how the Ayurveda system could be very beneficial in enhancing the overall Immunity during these challenging times. He also talked about a 4000 crores economic package that the Government of India has announced for promoting herbal cultivation that will further boost the growth of the Ayurveda.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary-General, PHD Chamber gave a vote of thanks to all the panelists and delegates. He mentioned that today’s webinar was focused on Ayurveda Rasayanas-Immunomodulators and how these could be beneficial in developing Immunity.

The session was moderated by Mr. Vivek Seigell, Principal Director, PHD Chamber, and was sponsored by Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd, attended by more than 80 delegates.