Impact Foundation completes 25 years, celebrates Silver Jubilee

Hyderabad, January 02, 2022: Impact Foundation, a voluntary foundation founded in the year 1996, initiated a platform called “Impact” to provide free personality development, grooming and to impart employable skills to rural, unemployed Telugu speaking youth in both the Telugu States traveled 25 long years and celebrated Silver Jubilee Celebrations at a function held in FTCCI, Red Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday.

x

The foundation in the last 25 years impacted over one lakh plus kids, teens and youth in rural areas of two Telugu states. Many of these youth are well settled in jobs in India and abroad. The foundation also produced many trainers.

Probably it is one of the only its kind of a foundation in Telugu states, impacting over one lakh rural youth in settling in their jobs, professions and chosen fields including in their entrepreneurial journey. Probably it is one of the few Non Governmental bodies in India impacting such a large number of youth of the nation.

There is a long due of government recognition to this organization, given the kind of a work and service to the society it has been doing.

It has been working with an objective to produce one speaker from every house and one trainer from every village. It has been the most purpose-built foundation, which has exceeded its expectations and has come as a god-sent opportunity for many economically backward youth.

Jaya Prakash Narayana; VV Lakshminarayana; Yandamuri Veerendranath; Dr B V Pattabhiram; Gottipati Satyavani graced the day-long celebrations.

And as part of celebrations, 5 social workers were honored.

India is projected as the world’s youngest country as it has the world’s largest youth population. Over 65% of its population is said to be below 35 years. This large section of the tertiary-age population provides our country with an exclusive demographic advantage. However, despite this unique demographic dividend, a major segment of Indian graduates remain unemployable. We are filling the bridge. It is the most happening organization for the past 25 years. The goal has been to bridge the gap, by promoting and maximizing the outcome of collaborations between industry and academia, by organizing Impact Camps which range from three full days to 30-day long evening programs, now gone online, informed Dr Gampa Nageshwar Rao, the man behind the Impact Foundation.

We made a humble beginning with a month-long training program in St. Adam School, Chikkadpally in 1996 along with Mr Chokkapu Venkataramana. 30 to 40 youth who underwent training program procured jobs in Ashoka and Ampro Biscuit companies. This gave as a fillip to our efforts. When the youth came back and told us the impact it had created on their lives, we changed its name to ‘impact’ on a suggestion from Soma Mahesh, shared Dr. Gampa Nageshwar Rao.

Then it moved to bigger places to accommodate more youth. For the next few years, the venue was City Central Library, Chikkapally; Vysya Hostel, Kachiguda; Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti; Hari Hara Kalabhavan, Secunderabad.

This continued till 2012, informed Dr. Gampa.

From 2012 we started getting requests from different cities from the then combined Andhra Pradesh and we moved to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Vijayanagarm, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Anantapur, Tirupathi, Warangal, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and many other places. The training camps varied from 3 full days duration to 30 days. The participants varied from 1200 to 3000. With 5700 unemployed attending, the Kurnool registered the highest participation ever.

The participants include unemployed, underemployed, budding entrepreneurs, Civil Services and other competitive exams aspirants.

In 2015 it embarked on Training the trainers. Trained many trainers, who in turn went to many educational institutions and imparted training and gained practical experience by putting the skills they leant into practice. With this, the Impact Foundation also emerged as the biggest ever organization churning out trainers in Telugu states.

Now, it has also moved into online space along with changing times. 1779 trainers were certified by Impact Foundation in this area.

During the Pandemic, it has taken up massive Public Speaking training. It trained 18000 online for 21 days.

It embarked on a program Young Minds, an initiative to train kids of 6 to 12 years for about 21 days on a wide variety of subjects of their importance. Teens too were not left behind. The foundation rolled out Teens Challenger aiming 12 years to 19 years with age-appropriate training programs.

Some of the subjects Impact Foundation chose were Spoken English, Career Guidance, Goal Setting, Leadership Management, Public Speaking, Time Management, Crisis Management, Stress Management, Failure/Success Management, Attitude and many others.

Impact works on three broad areas: Spiritual Development, Psychology and Nationalism. The trainers focused on health, wealth and family management besides doing good to the nation.

Some of the trainers and speakers who addressed in 62 plus cities Telangana and Andhra Pradesh include Jaya Prakash Narayana, former bureaucrat, politician, founder and president of Lok Satta Party; VV Lakshminarayana popularly known as JD Lakshmi Narayana, a retired police officer, a politician, an inspirational speaker; Yandamuri Veerendranath, a novelist and screenwriter, YouTuber and Trainer; Dr B V Pattabhiram, Psychologist and celebrated magician, author and trainer; Gottipati Satyavani, a public speaker, educator and social activist, a retired Scientist at Central Silk Board Govt of India and hundreds of others.