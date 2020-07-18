Importance of communication in Public Relations

Human society without communication sounds meaningless. Over the past few decades, with each emerging technology, communication has become much more socialized and segmented. Our ideas, thoughts, or information hold no value if it is not communicated properly. Corporate communication is considered a necessary tool of management which involves managing all external and internal communications to get satisfactory outcomes. Suffice to say, corporate communications are based on giving out information about your brand to the public and media.

It is the perception of the general public that determines the success of a particular brand. What the public, media, or the competitors think about the organization defines its credibility. It is of utmost importance for a PR to establish a respectable perception of their brand in the eyes of its target audience and that can only be achieved when proper communication is initiated between a brand and its audience. According to Mr. Atul Malikram, Founder of a renowned PR firm, “PR determines the public assessment of a brand through strategic communications. In a way, it helps your brand to bind itself with its audience. Today, we have reached a point where we have a variety of modes of communication. Some are technology-based like social media marketing while others are way more traditional like newspapers, magazines, booklets, etc. If a brand does not present itself as trustworthy, peaceful, and dignified, it can never gain the public’s approval.”

Brand awareness goes hand in hand with effective communication. It is crucial to narrow down the amount of information that the public should know. Your brand needs to introduce itself directly to the audience and therefore needs a direct source of communication which usually includes social media and newspapers. This introduction includes who you are, what you are selling, and what you represent. Each of these questions is communicated to the general public with different PR tactics that include press conferences, media interactions, press releases, various PR campaigns, and initiatives. This kind of communication helps your customer to know your brand and help them to choose from the endless list of options. Moreover, the right message must be delivered to the right people at the right time. Brand communication is successful only when you deliver the right message, one that holds value for your audiences. It establishes brand engagement and loyalty. Before delivering your message, it is crucial to know what your customer needs and how, when, where they can use your service or products.

Communicating with a large group of audience is much simpler today than a few years back. Brands are needed to keep a stronghold on the information that is conveyed to the public. Every miscommunication or misinformation can cause severe damage to the brand’s reputation. PR professionals provide clear, concise, and timely information about their brands to the media and public. Only better and effective communication can help a brand spread its roots widely in the market.