Important tools for flexible working culture

As we are all aware, the un-lockdown process has begun recently and a majority of companies have started opening up their offices. While allowing the flexibility to work from home and office, entrepreneurs should be ready for work from anywhere. The pandemic has taught us about adapting to new-age modern business culture. We all adopted the culture of working remotely pretty quickly and now, the ‘work from anywhere’ concept is playing a major role in shaping this new culture. But when companies draft their ‘work from anywhere’ policy, they should ensure that it can be implemented in the easiest way possible, for them to gain the required technical ‘know-how’ about those imported tools that will help them adopt this flexible work culture. If you are among those planning to come up with a ‘work from anywhere’ policy then you are at the right place to know about these important tools.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is one of the most renowned platforms for online meeting desktop sharing, and video conferencing software packages that enable the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real-time. Video conference platforms are playing a major role to make work easier and work culture flexible. Virtual meetings have made our work easy while helping us discuss with the teams about projects on agenda.

WeConference

WeConference is a secure, cost-effective and easy-to-implement on-demand Video Conferencing Solution and Service from ECTL (Enhanced Communication and Technologies (P) Ltd.) that offers you a robust set of video conferencing and collaboration features on any device, anywhere. The new solution gives robust features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, conference summaries and more. Focuses on utmost security and privacy of users by offering strong safety features including one-time entrance codes, security PIN, conference lock, end-to-end encryption and more. It allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock and user blocking feature.

LogMeIn Rescue

LogMeIn Rescue is optimized for customer care and large teams with complex workflows – requiring advanced features to centrally manage remote support. With Rescue’s rich feature set and banking-grade security, companies can safely deliver best-in-class customer support. It can be tailored and customized to any organization.

GoToWebinar

GoToWebinar erases the headache and hassle from webinars. It is an easy-to-use solution that enables businesses and sole proprietors to easily host webinars. GoToWebinar has a number of use cases and innovative features that enable rich and engaging webinars for connecting customers to brands.