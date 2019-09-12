Imposing Advanced technology inophthalmic care can curb down blindness burden in India – Eye Experts

In continuation of efforts of providing quality ophthalmic care to the masses by well trained, technically competent and academically updated caregivers, Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society (IIRSI) successfully concluded its 2-day long International conference. Over 1200 delegates from over 26 countries participated to discuss the latest techniques, innovations and advances in the field of ophthalmic care.

Apart from the burden of blindness in India, around 15% of the Indian population suffers from preventable blindness and some kind of vision problem. With advancements in the field of ophthalmology, timely detection and treatment can prevent almost all types of vision problem thereby preventing addition of blindness burden in the country.

With the thrust of the Government on Make in India, deliberations in this conference are expected to be a genesis of a lot of ingenious and indigenous therapeutic protocols and ideas which will become gold standards of ophthalmic care the world over.

“The real challenge lies in making this technology available at the grass root level, and training ophthalmologists and technicians in the peripheral hospitals to embrace this technology. IIRSI is a premier ophthalmic society, engaged in the onerous and continuing task of providing a platform to the ophthalmologists of this county for updating their skills and knowledge in the field of ophthalmology.” Said Dr Mahipal S Sachdev, Chairman of the scientific committee of IIRSI and the CMD of Centre for Sight: one of the largest chain of eye centres in India.

According to the recent data provided by WHO, India accounts for around 30% of the World’s blind population attributing to a total of 12 million cases. With an addition of 2 million new cases annually, is not only affecting the quality of life of the individual, but also dragging the holistic development of the nation. It is only adoption of the latest technological advances in the field of Ophthalmology, which can lead to a reduction in the blindness load of India.

The dignitaries also discussed about the ways to make the latest cutting edge technology available to the masses through several brain storming sessions. Adoption of the latest methodology in treatment of ophthalmic disorders not only leads to faster recovery, improved and better quality of life, but also helps in increasing the number of sight restoring procedures within a quick span of time.