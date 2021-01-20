IMS Noida launched CMA & WCBA Academy

Noida – Institute of Management Studies, Noida has proudly launched a new Certified Management Accountant (US CMA) and Wiley Certified Business Analytics (WCBA) in association with Wiley, Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and Miles Education.

IMS Noida has signed MoU with Miles Education for offering the prestigious US CMA and WCBA courses to our internal as well as external students to upgrade their skills.The demand in courses of international repute can be simultaneously completed along with the undergraduate degree resulting in lucrative placements post-completion.

During the inaugural ceremony, experts from Wiley, IMA, and Miles Education had apprised the students and professionals with the benefits and prospects of these courses. The inaugural session was graced by Mr. D Vinoth, National Manager – Academy Channel at WileyNXT, Mr. Michael Wagner, Vice President, Miles Education, Mr. FenilVadakken, Manager, Relationship Development- India, Institute of Management Accountants, Dr Kulneet Suri Sr Director IMS Noida and Dr. Manju Gupta, Dean-Academics, IMS Noida. The tie-up has been the outcome of the untiring efforts of Dr. Manju Gupta, Dean-Academics IMA Noida for bringing these prestigious institutions on board.