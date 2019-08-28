IMT Nagpur & IMT CDL launches India’s first-ever comprehensive Online PG Certificate program in Sustainable Development

IMT CDL, a premium distance learning management institute, along with IMT Nagpur, a leading B-School of India offering regular PGDM Programs, launched the country’s first-ever multidisciplinary online Post Graduate Certificate Program in sustainable development today. The fully-digital program is being introduced to provide an integrated domain knowledge of Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.

This six-month post-graduate program is aimed at a well-rounded know-how on the purpose, principles, goals and objectives of sustainability. Program offers a joint certification by IMT Nagpur and IMT CDL. IMT Nagpur is one of the few leading Management Institutions having a Centre of Excellence for Sustainability, Growth and Development.

The program will cover some extremely relevant yet critical topics like environmental issues, water management technologies, renewable energy, sanitation & health, fugitive emissions, green economy, ESG framework and UN’s 2030 agenda among other subjects.

This Post Graduate Program is an extensive course with 88 hours of LIVE online interactive sessions, and will be delivered by expert faculty from IMT Nagpur who have decades of expertise and deep knowledge in the CSR & Sustainability segment. The team of subject matter experts have designed this course to provide an experiential learning opportunity which will include live lectures, Q&A sessions, real-life application of subject theme and case study presentation format.

Executives, policymakers, advisory functionaries and municipal & district officials engaged and associated with the CSR, Sustainability and Environment development & management will benefit from this course.

Commenting on the program launch, Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, CEO, IMT CDL said “We are immensely proud to pioneer the launch of an essential program in the space of environment and sustainability. Essentially, sustainability is a paradigm for imagining a bright future where environmental, social and economic considerations are balanced in the pursuit of improved quality of life. Thorough education on this key topic will help us produce professionals who can learn about the global framework and conventions related to key areas of sustainable development. Our proposition is an initiative to contribute to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.” There is a need to align the related organizational activities with the national & global agenda on sustainability, he further added.

Applicants will be selected basis a screening mechanism wherein they would have to submit 300 to 400 words Statement of Purpose to understand their suitability & fitment level. The first batch of the course is scheduled for launch in September, 2019.

There are four extensive modules that will educate students on Environment Science Technology & Management, Strategizing CSR, Sustainability and Sustainable Development Governance & Reporting, and capacity building for Sustainable Development imperatives. At the end of the program, students will be required to perform a project based on a real-life application which will be provided basis their respective subject.

The highlight of the course is that it will offer Virtual Instructor-Led Trainings (V-ILT) to working professionals who may not be able to attend face to face classroom sessions due to their work commitments.