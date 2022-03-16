In 2022, Enjoy the Festival of Colours with Plix #HoliSplash

Mumbai, 16th of March, 2022: Plix, India’s leading D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand, is asking people to take the #HoliSplash this year and go natural while celebrating the festival of colors. The campaign aims to make people aware and protect them from the skin, hair and other issues caused by chemical-based colours and Holi products used to celebrate the festival.

Skin and hair problems are common after Holi celebrations, as the chemical-based colours seep into pores and hair roots. There has been a lot of focus on this in recent times and many are switching to products that are gentle on the body and the environment. But this is also the first Holi after pandemic restrictions. This is where Plix’ #HoliSplash campaign is encouraging people to go natural. The idea is to promote wholehearted celebrations that embraces the natural, chemical free way be it in colors or food & drink or skin & hair or nutrition.

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, Plix, said, “The joy that Holi celebrations will bring to people and families after two difficult years of pandemic can hardly be overstated. But there is also a need to be safe during the festivities. This is why we are encouraging people to go all natural and celebrate the festival of colours to their hearts’ content with products that are completely free of chemicals, artificial agents, and preservatives etc. We have made available plant-based, zero-chemical, clean products to ensure all-round care for the skin, hair, and physical health needs of our consumers. Our #HoliSplash campaign aims to encourage the benefits of opting for all natural products for everyone this holi. We hope to see them add the colour of positivity for everyone this Holi.”

Plix was founded in March 2019 with the aim of becoming a leading brand for nutraceuticals that contain only clean, plant-based ingredients that fulfil the nutrition requirements of people of all ages. It offers a unique range of plant-based products containing raw superfoods in the most delicious, easy to consume and innovative forms. These help in enhancing fitness, wellness and beauty inside and out. Through its rapidly expanding range of offerings, Plix aims to change the conventional approach towards nutrition supplements.