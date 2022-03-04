In a bold new campaign, Coca-Cola invites fans to try the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

New Delhi, March 4, 2022: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has refreshed hundreds of millions of fans across the world with its real Coca-Cola taste and zero calories. India too announces the launch of its newest variant – Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar with a new look and even more refreshing taste, formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing. It invites all Coca-Cola fans to try the all-new great-tasting zero-sugar product, and to decide for themselves – is it the Best Coke Ever?

In line with the company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no- and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the iconic taste of Coca-Cola.

The brand also launches its ‘#BestCokeEver?’ marketing campaign featuring Kriti Sanon who will be seen promoting and enjoying the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while piquing consumer interest, urging them to #TryItFirst. Kriti Sanon brings in her own exuberance and freshness to the brand campaign as she perfectly resonates with young consumers. The integrated marketing campaign aims at driving trial and sparking conversations around the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. It goes live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.

Commenting on the launch in India, Shrey Vig, Brand Manager, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said “At Coca-Cola, we strive to provide choices to consumers across the portfolio and as part of that we are excited to launch our latest offering – new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which allows consumers to enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola with zero calories. It’s been launched Globally and we’re getting great response from around the world, so we’re thrilled to introduce it in India. Will consumers like it as the Best Coke Ever? Well, they’ll have to try it first, to find out.”

The launch in India builds on the success and popularity of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar across North America, LATAM, UK, Turkey, ASEAN regions and more than 120 markets around the world. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is available on store shelves nationwide, in packs of 300ml cans and 250ml PET bottles.