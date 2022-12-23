In a buildup event to India Energy Week, Petroleum Ministry uses dance to harness renewable energy for EV Charging

Organizes one-of-a-kind musical event “Dance to Decarbonize’ in run up to India Energy Week 2023, to be held in Bangalore from 6-8 February 2023.

New Delhi, December 23, 2022: In a buildup event to India Energy Week 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore from 6th to 8th February 2023, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, organized a distinct event called ‘Dance to Decarbonise’, where renewable energy generated through dance was used to charge electric vehicles.

The one of a kind musical event was organized at India Gate, in New Delhi. The campaign #DanceToDecarbonise, is expected to build engagement around sustainability by leveraging dance and music.

The event witnessed attendance by dignitaries from the industry including cabinet ministers, Member of Parliament, officials from MOP&NG, Ambassadors/Diplomats of foreign countries, CEO’s/Senior executives of select industries, EV manufacturers through SIAM, Leading Airlines Officials, Oil PSU associates in Defence, Border Road organisations, PSU associates in Railways, PSU sports persons and Senior officials from Oil PSUs.

India is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand by any country over the next two decades as the economy continues to grow and create opportunities for its people, as well as for the global value chain. Achieving India’s target of net-zero emissions by 2070 needs to be weighed against the country’s growing economy, rising energy requirements, and the implementation of responsible energy sources over transformational energy systems for the future.

The inaugural event – India Energy Week comes at a critical time, with the challenges such as energy security and environmental sustainability impacting long-term energy transition and paths towards decarbonisation. As a rapidly developing country, and soon to be the world’s most populous nation, India’s energy transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets.

As India’s largest and all-encompassing energy event, India Energy Week brings international energy stakeholders from 100+ countries across the full value chain to Bengaluru. Over 1,000+ exhibiting companies, NOCs, IOCs, NECs, and IECs and 10 global country pavilions will drive India’s energy transition conversation forward, and will connect the energy community together to discuss trends, address challenges and collaborate, for upcoming opportunities. More than 30,000 energy professional, 650 exhibiting companies, 8,000 conference delegates and 500 international speakers will attend India Energy Week, which will cover 80 conference sessions.

