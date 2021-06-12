In A Fight Against COVID-19, Cosmo Foundation Sets Up A Vaccination Drive For Delhi Traffic Police Personnel & Their Families

New Delhi, 12th June 2021: Cosmo Foundation, the social arm of Cosmo Films Ltd., along with Delhiites Foundation, had partnered with Max Healthcare, to organise a one-day vaccination camp against COVID-19 for Delhi traffic police personnel and families at Kulachi Hansraj School, Ashok Vihar, Delhi on June 12, 2021.

A total of 400 traffic police personnel were inoculated with Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 in this drive. The drive was commenced by Dr. Ajit Singhla, Additional Commissioner of Police at 10 AM.

Talking about the drive, Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation, said that vaccination is the only solution to the COVID-19 crisis. “In the fight against COVID-19, frontline workers risked their lives to save others. Amid the fears of the virus, they continued to work. We have been supporting the frontline workers since the beginning of the pandemic through various initiatives. Now, to protect them and their families against the infection, we have initiated this drive. We are thankful to Max Healthcare for this partnership,” she added.

“Well-being of our team and colleagues is the top priority for us. In the wake of growing concern of the possible third wave of COVID-19, vaccination is the need of the hour. With the support of corporations like Cosmo Foundation & Delhiites Foundation, I believe we can win this fight against the virus and get back to our normal lives soon,” said Dr. Ajit Singhla, Additional CP, Delhi.

About Cosmo Foundation:

Cosmo Foundation was established in 2008 as the philanthropic arm of the Cosmo Films, the largest manufacturers of BOPP worldwide. The Foundation works closely with less developed communities around its manufacturing units at the Karjan in the Vadodara District and Gangapur in the Aurangabad District on several development programs aimed at English and computer literacy, life skills development, hygiene initiatives and environmental awareness.

The Foundation’s programmes are currently under way at 25 government schools in Karjan in the Vadodara District, Gujarat, 5 government schools in Gangapur in the Aurangabad District, Maharashtra. Till date 20,000 students from 83 villages have benefitted through the supplementary educational programs supported by Cosmo Foundation.