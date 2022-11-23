In a first, Synchrony engages remote employees across the nation through new initiatives

Hyderabad, November 23, 2022: Synchrony, a leading financial services company, takes yet another step to keep its remote employees engaged – conducting in-person events with key leadership at several of its Regional Engagement Hubs across India, most recently at Delhi NCR on November 18. Termed as ‘Friyay Mixers,’ these activities ensure that the Synchrony workforce remains connected to one another. Friyay Mixers have been a remarkable success across the organization in India, wherein employees are encouraged to connect beyond work and support a healthy work-life balance.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Synchrony has anchored on safety, flexibility, and choice, along with expanded and innovative benefits. It has been one of the first in market to commit to work from home as a new way of working in India. Centering on empathy and trust, this move continues to help the company widen its candidate pool, reaching out to the best talent across the country and encouraging its employees to offer their best at work without compromising on work-life balance.

Synchrony’s first-ever co-working space as part of the company’s Southern Regional Engagement Hub was inaugurated in Bengaluru in August, followed by a series of in-person events across Kolkata, Pune and Delhi NCR. Since the company has announced its new way of working in India, that empowers its workforce to continue working from home, these networking experiences provide a much-needed space for employees to come together, collaborate, and engage in person.

Anchoring on flexibility and choice, Synchrony has consistently taken steps to foster a strong inclusive culture. Employee retention and well-being remain the organization’s foremost priorities and business decisions remain rooted in Synchrony’s value of Caring.

Expanding on the initiative, Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader – India, Synchrony, said, “We have a foundation of empathy and care that strengthens our work culture. Synchrony has consistently demonstrated that geographical boundaries can be seamlessly overcome by working together and we can deliver excellent results wherever we are. We remain focused on connecting with our employees, listening to their perspectives, and keeping the Synchrony family engaged, irrespective of their location.”

“Employee engagement and well-being will continue to be at the core of our processes. The Regional Engagement Hubs will serve as key touch points across the country and places for every employee to connect with peers. Events like Friyay Mixers are an opportunity to build relationships, and collaborate with team members through engaging conversations, fun, and exciting activities, making this initiative more meaningful than ever,” said Gaurav Sehgal, SVP, Human Resources – Asia, Synchrony.

The Synchrony registered office in Hyderabad remains open to all employees and will continue to operate as the company’s main office in the country.