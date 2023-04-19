In a unique tie up with India Inc, TV9 Network Launches News9 Plus Corporate Cup partnering Maharashtra Government; Football Cup to offer enthralling experience for business captains

MUMBAI, April 19, 2023: Further bolstering its quest for innovation, TV9 Network has stitched up a new alliance with corporate India by launching the News9 Plus Corporate Cup. This ground-breaking corporate tournament is set to host 32 teams from across India, making it the first of its kind in the country. With a diverse range of companies and industries playing ball, the News9 Plus Corporate Cup promises to be a thrilling and competitive event. From BFSI giants to healthcare providers, all verticals of businesses will come together for a field day, returning with an experience of a lifetime.

The Cup is a perfect opportunity for corporate teams to showcase their fair play, team spirit, and competitive edge, all while sweating it out on the field. TV9 Network has truly kicked it up a notch, bringing the excitement of the sport to the business world, and inspiring a culture of fitness and well-being.

Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network, who happens to be a fitness enthusiast himself, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the News9 Plus Corporate Cup. It’s a never-before aggregation of business leaders across levels to savour an unrivalled experience. With Maharashtra Government as our esteemed partner, we are determined to set a new benchmark of sporting excellence.”

“As someone who understands the importance of shunning the status quo and welcoming a completely new and enriching experience, I strongly believe that events like these can help a diverse set of professionals to come together and push their limits,” Das added.

The competition, set to take place from May 5th to 7th in Pune, will see 32 corporate teams compete to claim the prestigious title, with the victorious team earning an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany and witness Bayern München play live at the Allianz Arena in Munich, an all-time high for football aficionados globally. In the month of February, TV9 Network, Government of Maharashtra and FC Bayern Munchen organised the Maharashtra Cup where around 1 lakh students participated.

The News9 Plus Corporate Cup is a unique tournament that not only highlights the sporting prowess of corporate India but also strengthens the partnership between TV9 Network and the Maharashtra Government. The event is expected to draw in massive crowds and create a buzz among football enthusiasts in Pune and beyond.

TV9 Network, a trailblazer in disruption and transformation, has created a golden opportunity to make an enduring impression by championing a universal cause. Over the course of three exhilarating days, this event promises to provide an exceptional networking platform for corporate professionals with an adrenaline-fueled twist. With its innovative approach, TV9 Network is sure to leave a lasting impact on both attendees and participants alike.

Corporate houses can register their teams at +91 9820431191 (Amit Nanda, Sportz 360 India) and participate in the league, making it a unique platform to showcase their talent and compete. TV9 Network is thrilled to be at the forefront of promoting sports and fitness in the corporate community and is committed to making the Corporate Football Tournament an annual event.