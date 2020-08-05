In an Industry first, Dish TV India introduces ‘Korean Drama Active’ service for its DishTV and D2H users

New Delhi, 5th August 2020: Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, in an industry-first initiative, today announced the launch of ‘Korean Drama Active’ service. Available on DishTV & D2H platforms, users will now have access to premium Korean drama content dubbed in the Hindi language. With more than 300 hours of content already available and more on the way, subscribers of the two brands, DishTV and D2H have the best of Korean drama across all genres- suspense, drama, comedy, love, family, action, and mystery. The program line up also includes popular K Pop Music and dance performances interspersed between the main programmes.

Commenting on the launch of new active service, Mr. Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head- Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “As a part of the continuous monitoring of consumer preferences, we observed a surge in the content of Korean origin in online consumption. This became the basis of bringing Korean Drama Active to our two DTH platforms, an industry first! We are extremely confident our subscribers across the country will find the wholesome Korean Drama content enthralling and entertaining for the entire family. This launch reaffirms our commitment to bringing the most suitable content with high appeal for our subscribers.”

Subscribers can avail free service for the first 15 days, as part of the company’s launch offer. ‘Korean Drama Active’ service will be available on channel no. 136 on DishTV and D2H at a nominal subscription price of INR 47+ taxes per month post applicable free preview period.