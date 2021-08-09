In Conversation with Chef Sahil Mehta to discuss his Upcoming Collaboration with TedCo School of Culinary Arts

Exclusive Interview with Chef Sahil Mehta

This is your first time teaching and training a batch of students, what inspired you to do the same?

I’ve been working as a consultant for many years now, I’ve been approached by a few people earlier as well, however, the vision never matched, after meeting the telco team I realised Rahul was as passionate as me to do good work and teach correctly. What inspired me to do so is that for many years I’ve been saying that we are 20 years behind in the said domain, and the right techniques and knowledge need to be shared, so am happy to share what I have achieved so far in terms of knowledge.

What according to you are the skill sets a student needs to have in order to be a successful patissier?

He or she has to be updated with the latest trends, have the right know-how, and of course passion and loads of passion.

What are the differences you find between the French and Indian culture of patisserie?

There is a huge difference in the palate of both consumers, French is more subtle, elegant and less sweeter. A pastry is a pastry not like a big sandwich versus certain parts of India we still follow the American big pastry massy trends.

What is the one highlight from your experience in France you would like to describe as the most enriching so far?

Le Savoir faire français and attention to detail.

What are some of your personal favorite combinations of flavor to incorporate in dishes that you would recommend?

Chocolate and passion fruit

Ispahan

Fleur d’oranger

What are the choices you prefer to get a pastry from when you are not making it yourself?

Pierre Herme

Over the past years, people have become very mindful in terms of what they consume and baking is no longer only about the extra carbs and sugar, how important a role does technique play while preparing a dish?

A big role, the right quantity of ingredients and how to use them plays a big role.

Lastly, the course is a 7-month extensive program, give us a little sneak peek about the same?

I will be teaching French patisserie and boulangerie techniques to a select batch of only 10 students along with a team of chefs at Tedco’s Connaught place campus. 4 months of intensive training in the kitchen and then 3 months of industrial training at a 5* hotel or Bakery kitchen.