In support of the Bartending Community, Grey Goose hosts House of Change Virtual Edition

Targeted towards helping bartenders with the 360 degree development of their personalities and to further build on their confidence, Grey Goose’s House of Change program is a specially curated multi-faceted series. It focuses on providing expertise to bartenders that helps them go beyond their bartending skill-set, setting them to discover a journey from a job to a clearly defined purposeful career with a point of view.

The Brand has previously held two successful on-ground editions of the program in India, which involved various professionals from around the world with expertise in their field, conducting training sessions for a selected group of bar talent. The training sessions were divided into different modules, including sessions on grooming, styling, communication, photography, personality & etiquette and social media. Last year Grey Goose took the experience one step further by inviting and hosting three of the participating bartenders to Singapore Cocktail week.

House of Change hosted its third edition virtually from April 29th to May 1st 2020, aimed at supporting Indian “behind the bar” talent make their foray into the global scene with a competitive edge.

With the current Covid-19 situation forcing thousands of bartenders out of work, the importance of a program like House of Change is even more pronounced. The format aimed at engaging with bartenders, helping them learn new skills and polish their own talent further so that the community comes back even stronger than before.

Grey Goose brought on board a number of new international personalities and modules to this year’s edition. The different modules at House Of Change this year were hosted by fitness expert Mandira Bedi, Andrew Louden from Tippling Club Singapore and Joe McCanta, the Global Brand ambassador for Grey Goose, Arijit Bose,Co Founder Bar Back Collective, Vaibhav Singh, Owner of Perch and Co-Founder of Bar Back Collective, Emmanuel Suraj – A3D Capital, Vidhi Puri from Cocktail Story, Official Etiquette Trainer Vibinita Sharma, and Anant Kumar and Abhishek Vohra from Frozen Pixel Studios. With a valuable experience that provides a different perspective to the bartenders, this program is an effort by Grey Goose to support and give back to the community that has been supporting the brand for so long.