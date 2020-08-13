In the honor of 74th Independence Day, Five Star offers unbeatable combos at just Rs. 74

This Independence Day we celebrate the 74th year of freedom. The number 74 denotes intuition, introspection, relationships, pragmatism and spirituality. In our fast-moving lives, we hardly have the time to sit and choose a perfect combination of food. We go by our intuition and mostly do not end up satisfied. This Independence Week, Five Star- a QSR by CP Group announces its Independence Day Offer- Combos @ Rs 74. The offer entails different combinations between burgers, fries and rolls, a pragmatic solution to your confusion. The following are some of the combos offered:

2 crispy chicken burgers

Hungry Bird burger+ Chicken popcorn

Veg burger+ Masala Fries

Veg Roll+ Masala Fries

Date: 12th to 16th August 2020

Address(s)/Locations:

Upper Ground Floor, Shop No UG-36, Orbit Plaza

Crossing Republik Dundahera,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh- 201016

Shop No R4-107 & 120, First Floor

M3M Urbana,

Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 67

Gurgaon, Haryana- 122101

Timings of the Outlets:

Ghaziabad- 10 am to 9 pm, Closed on weekends

Gurgaon- 12:30 pm to 9 pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Name of the Offer: Combos @ Rs 74