In the past it was food security, now it is Nutrition Security, which is the order of the day: IIMR Scientist Dr Visarada

Hyderabad, March 04, 2023:The Ministry of MSME, Govt of India is helping 60 MSMEs to participate in the 3rd Business Women Expo 2023 to be held at Hitex from March 10 to 12 for three days informed Mr. M.V. Sudhir Kumar, Asst Director, MSME-Development Institute while addressing a press conference organized on Thursday by Hitex at their office in Madhapur to give a brief about the forthcoming event. We bear their cost of participation, he added.

Speaking further Mr. Sudhir said, they help MSMEs in many ways such as credit facility, technology upgradation, infrastructure development, increase in capacity, marketing support and it also helps them to participate in domestic as well as international exhibitions.

Further the department is helping women MSMEs with new age skills such as Trademark, Patent registration, GST, nil returns filing, cyber security, and many such new issues and subjects MSMEs are confronted with, Mr. MV, Sudhir Kumar said.

Dr. KBRS Visarada, Principal Scientist of IIMR-Indian Institute of Millet Research said nutritional security is the order of the day. Earlier it was food security. Now the food is abundantly available. Millets are a good cereal for nutrition security.

IIMR is developing new millet recipes, reviving some old and introducing millet drinks too. It runs programs to cook with millets. It trains home entrepreneurs on how to make biscuits, cookies for household use as well as commercial use.

IIMR played a key role in making the United Nations to announce the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Millets are the pride of India. Our Traditional Grains have got international recognition, she added. She urged people to make Millets part of food service.

Dr. Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddle said Millets are a source of energy. Their stall in the expo will help women learn how to have intelligent babies by their own training, she said.

Srini Chandupatla, Vice President of TiE Hyderabad said TiE will run an investor connect program for the benefit of women entrepreneurs. They can pitch to potential investors. He gave a list of initiatives TiE Hyderabad organizes to promote women entrepreneurship.

Usha of We Hub said that they were planning to start an accelerator soon. They were also planning to launch WE CORNER, the first retail forward linkage support channel for women entrepreneurs.

Abhinav of AasaanWill said their online Will Writing Platform is only one of its kind in India. It helped 1000 plus people to write their Will. Unfortunately, 95% of the Indian Population does not know much about Will and Will Writing. He told women to secure their hard earned properties.

WEDO, Women Entrepreneurship Development Organization plans to present visionary women awards during the Business Women Expo 2023.

I-Run to organize Hyderabad’s first exclusive women’s run. It is women only run to be held on the last day of the exhibition, said Mr. Samuel from I-Run Break Barriers. We found that women are shy of participating in runs. They say it is because of lack of company, who to run with. Also, they don’t participate partly because of their household responsibilities, he said. 1500 women are expected to participate in the run.

Sambit of Hitex said the objective of the expo is to create business opportunities and give them a platform to network.