In these unprecedented times, EaseMyTrip offers free Full-Refund Medical Policy on all domestic air-tickets

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip), one of India’s leading online travel agencies has announced the launch of an industry-first, free of charge, full refund medical policy through which customers can claim a complete refund on domestic air ticket cancellations caused due to medical emergencies.

As a part of this policy, customers will get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines and there will be no additional charges for this service.

With rising uncertainties in the current period, this unique free of charge refund policy provides confidence to travelers as it eliminates the risk of losing money in case of a booking cancellation due to a medical emergency. The policy is also aimed to revive the airline, travel and tourism industry which has faced severe disruptions since the onset of the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are delighted to launch a first of its kind, free of charge, full refund medical policy which will provide our customers with peace of mind while making travel plans. We are committed to keep the needs of our customers first, and this unique offer has been developed in line with their requirement of additional flexibility while booking flights along with free cancellations and full refunds in case of a medical emergency during such unprecedented times. While there is a strong pent-up demand for travel, there are still growing concerns among users about booking refunds and cancellations, which is reducing their propensity to travel. Keeping this in mind, the initiative has been launched in line with our effort to help boost travel confidence and enable a stronger recovery of the travel and tourism sector.”

To avail this service, a customer has to choose this policy while booking their domestic ticket, and they can claim it by uploading a doctor’s prescription citing the medical illness.

The offer is available to all EaseMyTrip users, and is applicable on all domestic flight bookings made on the portal’s website & mobile site. Once a domestic trip is booked on the platform, the customer will receive a flight cancellation coverage policy on their registered email id.

EaseMyTrip is ranked second amongst key OTAs in India, based on air ticket booking volumes for fiscal 2020-21, and is also the fastest growing travel portal between FY18 to FY20 based on Gross Booking Revenue. The company, which has been profitable since inception, provides its customers with the option of no-convenience fee during ticket booking.

About EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip is ranked 2nd among the Key Online Travel Agencies in India in terms of air-ticket booking volume for FY2021. EaseMyTrip also grew the highest at a CAGR of 47% during FY18 – 20.

EaseMyTrip offer a complete range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. EaseMyTrip provides its customers with the option of no-convenience fee during ticket booking. The customers are not required to pay any service fee where there are no alternate discount or promotion coupon being availed. As of December 31, 2020, EaseMyTrip provided its customers with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, more than 1,096,400 hotels in India and international jurisdictions, almost all the railway stations in India as well as bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. In addition, as of December 31, 2020, EaseMyTrip had 59,274 registered travel agents across almost all major cities in India.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners has offices across various Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.