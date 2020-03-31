In times of Corona, Wealth Clinic comes up with earning opportunity for freelancers

Wealth Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancies in India, has created an earning opportunity for part-timers via its Online Sales Program that gives part-timers a chance to earn while they stay home due to the global pandemic i.e. COVID-19. The company also introduced Property helpline for Residential and Commercial properties.

One can earn by following three easy steps that are calling, prospecting and organizing virtual meetings. Interested people have to register at the company’s official website and secure the place as it is on a first come-first serve basis, subject to passing an interview. The selected will receive complete lead support on a daily basis along with online projects and sales training by industry experts.

“The launch of the unique property helpline number is a maiden venture in the Indian real estate industry and is planned to offer contactless property consultancy via video conferencing. The prospects have a range of properties like 2BH/3BHK/4BHK/5BHK/Penthouses/Independent floors/retail shops/high-street shops/studio apartments/villas and more to invest their hard-earned money in. The thought behind launching this scheme was to bring properties of reputed developers to the clients’ doorstep so that choosing their dream property could become easy, like never before,” says Amit Raheja, CMD, Wealth Clinic.