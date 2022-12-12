Inatur’s Exclusive Christmas and New Year Gifting Options

Inatur has come up with the ‘organic & healthy’ Christmas and New Year gift variations for your loved ones.

Inatur’s premium and exotic beauty gift boxes will help you to beautify and protect your skin. This all-Indian Ayurvedic brand has something for everyone. Because it believes that healthy skin is happy skin, Inatur introduced gift options that are personally curated and designed, as well as are budget-friendly.

INATUR is a line of natural skincare, haircare, and personal care products that are both gentle on the skin and effective. All possible measures are taken to ensure the highest quality, from the sourcing of ingredients to the packaging of the final products. It offers beauty treatments to help them feel valued and appreciated.

One can opt from the following INATUR’s products for Christmas and New Year:

Olive Body Butter –

Inatur’s Olive body butter helps to retain the hydration of the skin, maintains the pH balance, and absorbs quickly. It can be used on sensitive skin and as well as on babies. It is enriched with pure Olive Oil- that has anti-aging properties and is a natural sunscreen too that helps to remove blemishes, its regenerative power also stimulates the process of skin healing and Vitamin E- that rejuvenates and revitalizes the skin by generating new skin cells, thereby making the skin look fresh and healthy.

Argan Body Butter –

Inatur Argan Body Butter is rich in virgin organic argan oil from Morocco, natural eco-certified emulsifiers & butter. It has a light, creamy texture and melts into the skin with zero greasy feels. It contains the goodness of Argan Oil- that is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids that can deeply moisturize and hydrate driest of skin does not clog pores, and acts as a natural anti-aging treatment by improving elasticity and getting rid of itchiness; Ashwagandha regenerates and revitalizes and is a natural adaptogenic; Chamomile extracts are hypoallergenic healing, soothing and help to reduce skin irritant, and lastly, Patchouli oil has scar reducing properties, is anti-inflammatory and helps to prevent wrinkles.

Rose & Geranium Lotion-

A Deep conditioning body moisturizer, free of SLES (Sulphates), Paraben, and Petrochemicals. Formulated to hydrate skin, keep its natural oils intact leaving it soft and radiant. Aloe Vera juice penetrates deeper into the skin, delivering essential nutrients thereby reducing damage, softening, and conditioning. Blended with Pure Essential oils of Rose and Geranium that soothe and repair for softer, brighter skin.

Active ingredients- Rose Oil, Calendula Extract, Aloe Vera Extract

SHEA BUTTER LOTION-

Shea Butter Lotion is enriched with African Shea butter, Ylang Ylang oil, Wheatgerm oil, Cocoa butter, and honey extract that helps to relieve dryness, hydrate, and improve skin’s moisture barrier system. In just one application, you see dull, dry, itchy skin transformed into healthy, radiant, and soft skin.

Active Ingredients- Wheatgerm oil, Shea Butter, Ylang Ylang Oil, Frankincense

Availability:

Online: http://www.inatur.in/

Retail:

– Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Address- Shop No. – LG9, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

– Select City Walk, Saket

Address- F-60, 1st Floor, Select City Walk, Saket

– MGF Mall Gurugram

Address- Ground Floor, MGF Metropolitan Mall

– Logix Mall Noida

Address- 18 C, Ground floor, Logix Mall

– Mall Of India, Noida

Address- 2nd Floor, Mall Of India, Noida

– Garuda Mall Bangalore

Address- Unit No.227, 2nd Floor, Garuda Mall Bangalore

– Mantri Mall Bangalore

Address- F-66, 1st Floor, Mantri Mall Bangalore

– Pacific Mall Dwarka SEC 21

Address- 1st Floor, Pacific Mall, Dwarka Sec 21

