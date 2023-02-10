Inauguration of India’s G20 presidency Summit in Gurugram, Haryana

February 2023, Gurugram, Haryana: India has undertaken the G20 Presidency from Indonesia and will organize the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.The theme of India’s G20 “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “World is one family” aims to encourage global solutions inclusive collaboration among major developed and emerging nations and recognize the significance of collective and united actions. Being the fifth largest economy in the world, the Indian economy is relatively well-positioned to weather global spill overs. Favourable demographics, well-developed digital infrastructure and reconfiguration of global supply chains are key factors making India an economic and diplomatic powerhouse.

Council for Strategic affairs centre at IIM Rohtak has organised India’s G20 presidency Summit “Preponderance of Indian Wisdom in VUCA World” in Gurugram on 9th February 2023 at Westin Hotel, MG Road, Gurugram, Haryana. The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar ji. The keynote speakers were Mr. Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman, National Centre Tribunal, and Dr. Satyapal Singh, Member of Parliament. The delegates from Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Greece, Argentina, Canada, Switzerland participated in the summit. There were more than 300 participants in person and 1100 joined online from various parts of India and abroad.

Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar ji congratulated IIM Rohtak on their initiative for hosting G20 summit in Haryana. He added that the challenges of VUCA world can be overcome by Indian wisdom. In this way, we can change V of volatile to vision, U of uncertainty to understanding, C of complexity to clarity, and A of ambiguity to agility. Indian wisdom can make the world a better place for future generations. Solar energy plant in Haryana will help India to become the leader in its sector. In the coming months, Haryana will host G20 for various guests from abroad. Haryana will leave no stone unturned to make this opportunity memorable.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak stated that today the world is recognising traditional Indian wisdom in all domains of life. He stated that we can see the Indian wisdom, “aahaar hi aushad hai”, projected in today’s time as the world moves towards preventive healthcare and away from curative.Stable growth, rather than faster growth would be the solution to reach the goal of demonstrated India.

He added, “Traditional Indian thought on sustainability is that don’t create waste that you then have to manage. In other words, only buy and use that is necessary and not engage in wasteful consumption. Healthy, happy, and spiritual outlook of Indian tradition is what others can learn to create a better world.

Dr Satyapal Singh, After highlighting India’s achievements over the recent years, Dr Satyapal Singh, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, discussed how the G20 Presidency had given the nation the golden opportunity to showcase them in the global scenario. Recent successes at a large scale with campaigns such as Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, PM Kisan Yojana and the Jan Dhan program indicate India’s ability to implement changes in a rapidly changing environment.

Hon’ble Mr Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman, National Green Tribunal, emphasised that India should think holistically in order to sync global economic thoughts with sustainability-driven thoughts to provide the best to mankind. That is perhaps the best India can give in its Presidency.

Brajendra Navnit, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organisation, Geneva, Switzerland, commented on how India overcame being part of the ‘Fragile Five’ in just a span of few years through speed, scale and skill. Now, the world is looking at how India is working towards reinvigorating the Global Economy. India has to start changing its thought process from scarcity to surplus.

Mr Habibullo Mirzozoda, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Tajikistan address the panel. He said, “India is managing, for the first time, running two presidencies: G20 and SCO, at a global level. Shared his belief that india will continue to seek fair and balanced representation of developing countries in various multinational forums. He added, “India is most important for these TAPI(Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline) project and Chabahar projects for economic growth. India can increase Trade of entire region through Chabahar. Excessive progress has been made in meetings in last few weeks in India. The delegate also mentioned how India is playing a pivotal role for the development of Central Asia via new and improved trade routes.

Afghanistan congratulates India on G20 presidency. Mr. Sediqullah Sahar, Attache of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Afganistan said that India as 5th largest economy that can help the entire region with infrastructure development and health care assistance. India’s Presidency will help in sustainable growth model for G20 Nations. India has extended humanitarian aid towards Afghanistan in its hour of need and how they are extremely thankful for that.

Mr. Md Shafiul Alam, Councellor, Bangladesh High Commission said “Indo Bangladesh relations have strengthened even more and there is greater trade emphasis and cooperation. He gave token of thanks to India for support during Bangladesh War of Liberation. We have been neighbours for a long time and we are yet to leverage this opportunity. We hope to continue fostering and building on this relationship in the coming golden era of Indo – Bangladesh relationship. India and Bangladesh has unique similarities such as muslin, terracotta, Taxshila and shipbuilding across Bay of Bengal.

He also talked about promoting the shared interest of South Asia through universal healthcare in the upcoming years.

The second panel is addressed by Sh. Atul Karwal, NDRF, Director General, Sh. Upendra Tripathy, Founding and Former director general, International Solar Alliance, Mr. Tahir Gora, Canadian broadcaster, writer and Mr. Jesper Hougaard, CEO, Diletto Lifestyle & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.